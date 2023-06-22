Venezuela’s interannual inflation slowed to 429.21 percent in May, according to the report published by the Central Bank (BCV), a figure below the 439.61 percent registered in April.

(Read also: María Corina Machado: the opposition leader calls on Venezuelans in Colombia)

The indicator, however, continues to be the highest in Latin America, followed by Argentina.

The report revealed that monthly inflation for May was 5.1 percent, a rebound from 3.8 percent in April, the month with the lowest indicator so far this year.

Accumulated inflation, meanwhile, reached 96.3 percent. “It is very likely that Venezuela will continue with a triple-digit figure at the end of the year“Henkel García, founder of the consultancy Albusdata, told AFP on Tuesday.

“For the interannual rate to decrease, this year’s monthly inflation must be lower than last year’s,” added García.

Inflation week 24 2023 #CestaPetare 🥚 Egg carton Bs 140

🌽 Flour Bs 40

🧀 White cheese Bs 122

🥩 Meat Bs 190

☕️ Coffee Bs 324

🍚 Bs 42 rice

Oil Bs 168

Sugar Bs 40 📉 Bs 1,066 (3.70%)

📉 US$37.94 (4.69%) pic.twitter.com/MIhq3e8Nya — Venezuelan Observatory 🇻🇪 of Finance (@observafinanzas) June 19, 2023

However, the indicators for the first three months of the year have been considerably higher than those of 2022. Only April and May have been below.

García points out that August, October, November and December will be key in the Venezuelan economy.

(You may be interested in: Why are farmers jailed in Venezuela?)

After having experienced signs of recovery in 2022 -after the collapse of 80% of its GDP-, Venezuela is going through a climate of slowdown where economic activity, trade and industrial production contracted.

According to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), the contraction of economic activity during the first quarter was 8.3 percent compared to the previous year. The BCV has not published these figures. Venezuela closed 2022 with an inflation of 234 percent. The data meant a significant slowdown compared to 686.4% in 2021, when the country overcame four years of hyperinflation

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

Five Colombians arrested for illegal mining in southern Venezuela

Díaz-Canel begins tour of Europe and travels on a Venezuelan plane sanctioned by the United States.