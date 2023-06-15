A fruit stall in Buenos Aires, on May 11. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Argentina registered monthly inflation of 7.8% in April. The year-on-year index, which in February had already crossed the 100% line for the first time since the 1990s, stood at 114.2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) published every month by the National Institute of Statistics (INDEC) has registered a 5.8% rise in food last month, the best figure so far this year, while the The strongest increases have been in rates for public services (11.9%) and restaurants (9.3%). But the new figures of the chronic crisis of the economy have found Argentines waiting for other news. The publication of the data for the last month coincided this Wednesday with the closure of the official alliances for the October elections and, while the country awaits a definition of Peronism on its candidate, the government alliance faces the final decision divided without showing signs of Be clear about your electoral strategy.

Peronism’s latest decision has been to maintain its alliance in the face of the mandatory primaries on August 13. The Frente de Todos, which promoted Alberto Fernández to the presidency in 2019 by decision of former president Cristina Kirchner and the consent of one of its most furious opponents, Sergio Massa, has presented its renewed alliance under the name of Unión por la Homeland. They only lack the union behind a candidate. Kirchner, now vice president, and Massa, current economy minister, are looking for a unity list, although the little power that President Fernández still exercises pushes defining a candidate in the primaries. The only candidates that Peronism has on paper are its chief minister, Agustín Rossi, and the last Argentine ambassador to Brazil and a former contender in the 2015 elections, Daniel Scioli. None reaches 10% of the vote in the latest polls.

The last word belongs to Cristina Kirchner. The bulk of the Peronist militancy awaits the decision of the vice president, who made it clear in December that she will not be the candidate, but so far she has not decided to name another name. The August primaries, which because they are mandatory work like a large national poll for the October general elections, had brought her closer to Massa on the need to present a single candidate who can show muscle before the center-right coalition of Together for Change and rise of the ultra-right of deputy Javier Milei. Although the patience of the Minister of Economy is running out. Last weekend, at the congress of his own party, Massa warned that if there are primaries, he will also play the party. “We are going to be doing our best and looking for the best agreements,” he said at the closing ceremony.

May inflation keeps alive Massa’s intention to be the strong candidate of Peronism. The very high CPI for April, 8.4%, had sparked fears that last month’s number would exceed double digits. The 7.8% in April, after a constant rise in the CPI triggered in November, may be timidly celebrated in the ministry despite continuing to punish the population.

