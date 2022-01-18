Roberta Metsola was elected President of the European Parliament on her 43rd birthday this morning. She is the third woman to hold that position. The Maltese Christian Democrat succeeds Italian Social Democrat David Sassoli, who died early last week.











Two opponents of the Greens and the far-left proved unsuccessful this morning, the social democrats and liberals abandoned their own candidates after they already won compensation in negotiations yesterday in the form of a larger number of vice presidents and other top posts and a solid political program. The election of the EP president is usually pre-cooked, because the two largest political groups cut the term in two and then give each other 2.5 years each.

Metsola, who can regularly be found in the chair as first vice-chair, defeated her Dutch political colleague Esther de Lange last November and thus became the candidate of the European People’s Party. She presents herself as a bridge builder who, together with other pro-European parties, wants to seek more support for Parliament and the European project. As president, one of her tasks will soon be to address the European heads of state and government at the start of every EU summit.

Straightforward

Metsola, previously active as a lawyer and in the European Foreign Service, is known in Malta as straightforward and uncompromising in its fight against corruption. A minus for the left and liberal Renew is her rather outspoken anti-abortion stance. Metsola, herself a mother of four children, tried to overcome this objection in consultation with the parties with the promise that she will always promote Parliament’s position.

