Year of the crown These Finns got rid of their loved ones a year ago – they are all united by the same dream of the future

Exactly one year ago, the parties met to negotiate the introduction of a contingency law to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Exceptions are now behind us for a year. HS re-interviewed people who in the spring told about the impact of the coronavirus on their lives.

Exactly a year ago, the coronary crisis really hit the Finns when the government called for teleworking, big events were canceled and toilet paper threatened to run out of shops. Now HS tells how Finns have become accustomed to a new kind of everyday life and what the future looks like.

Coronavirus restrictions the days of the year have now been lived with.