Year of the crown Prime Minister Marin said we may be “in this situation for years to come” – Can we really be stuck in a coronavirus epidemic for years?

The virus may indeed remain circulating permanently but will hardly mess up life in the future in the same way as it does now.

Exactly a year ago, the coronary crisis really hit the Finns when the government called for teleworking, big events were canceled and toilet paper threatened to run out of shops. Now HS tells how Finns have become accustomed to a new kind of everyday life and what the future looks like.

Prime minister Sanna Marin was startled on Wednesday with his estimate that we might have to live with the epidemic for years to come.

“It may be that this is not even a marathon but we will be in this situation for years to come,” he said said journalists when they go to the board evening school at the Helsinki Estates House.

The Prime Minister’s concern was related to possible new modifications that could circumvent the immunity generated by vaccines.

The opinion stops, especially now that the pace of vaccinations seems to be accelerating at least somewhat and the feeling of the final straight looming.

After all, the vaccine arsenal is only growing. In addition to the three vaccines already in use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for marketing on Thursday and may begin to be distributed in April. Next, you can then expect supplementation with the Novavax and Curevac vaccines.

Doesn’t these injections make the virus low?

Countries that have come a long way in vaccinations show that they also work. In Israel, which has vaccinated sixty percent of its citizens, the number of cases is clearly declining and society has been able to be opened up more and more from its tight lock. In Scotland, vaccinations have been really effective in reducing the need for hospitalization.

Based on the example of these countries, you would think that we are allowed to wait for relief from the situation in Finland as well, as long as vaccinations progress. That’s why Marin’s comment feels a little cold.

Perhaps his intention was to wake up the citizens right now, when the epidemic in Finland has accelerated and the infection curve needs to be reduced. But even if citizens now need a wake-up call for coronary fatigue, the urge to continue the epidemic for years is already another matter.

What strictly speaking, is it the “situation” we could get stuck in for years? Does that mean that the cycle of tightening and easing restrictions would continue indefinitely? Probably the future is brighter.

The worst case scenario is that the virus is constantly inventing new ways to evade the immune protection provided by vaccines. A new variant would start to spread whenever the previous variant had been tamed with vaccines.

At worst, vaccines would not provide any protection against a new variant, and the situation would be the same as before vaccines. A pandemic would always remain among us.

Such a nightmare is unlikely to materialize. At least the current more vigorous variants of the virus obey vaccines, even if they partially evade immune protection.

For example, vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax have also been shown to protect against the disease in South Africa, where one variant that evades immune protection is rife. The efficacy is not quite as good as against the usual virus strain but roughly as good as with the seasonal flu vaccine on average. Even better, they protected against serious disease in South Africa.

The vaccines tested had not yet been tailored to combat the variants. However, vaccine manufacturers are already developing versions of their vaccines that specifically target new variants.

Basically, whenever a virus develops a mutation that helps it succeed – either to catch up more effectively like the British variant or to circumvent immune protection like the South African and Brazilian variant, the mutation that causes success can be elucidated. Once it is known, the vaccine prescription is injected again. A version of the Finnish vaccine, which will soon be transferred to human trials, already exists, taking into account three variants.

How a lot of new, as yet unappearable transformations threaten us, scientists have different views on that.

Assistant Professor of Molecular Biology at the University of Texas Jason McLellan presented a hopeful assumption in a recent The New Yorker magazine.

According to him, the virus has only a limited number of mutations at its disposal with which it can seek to evade immune protection. And the most beneficial mutation for the virus may be E484K, which has already evolved independently in both the South African and Brazilian variants. In other words, the worse the virus could no longer come up with.

Professor of Virology at the University of Helsinki, developing a Finnish vaccine Kalle Saksela disagrees. Rather, he predicts that the emergence of mutations that evade immunity will increase as more people are vaccinated and there is more and more immune protection in the population. Namely, immunity puts pressure on the virus to develop mutations that circulate it.

Current vaccines do not completely control the infection, although they do prevent the disease well. Therefore, the virus is likely to remain circulating in the population despite vaccinations. At the same time, it can practice dodging antibodies in vaccinated people.

So the future predicted by Prime Minister Marin could mean that in the coming years we will live with this coronavirus in much the same way as we have so far with the flu. If the immune protection provided by the vaccines does not hold, we will take a new vaccination just as we have so far protected ourselves from seasonal flu every year with a new injection.

Prognosis however, it is that even if the virus remains among us, it loses its danger. It is alleviated not only by vaccinations but also by the fact that in the future the first infection is likely to be acquired as a child, in which case the disease is typically very mild.

Researchers in the journal Science are anticipatedthat in the coming years, people will get their infection for the first time between the ages of three and five. The infection may re-emerge at an older age, but because the childhood legend loses immune protection, the disease remains mild. In this way, it would resemble other coronaviruses that cause mild flu.

We are accustomed to living with seasonal flu and flu crowns, and a new coronavirus is likely to become equally tolerable. It is part of life that every now and then we lie feverish at the bottom of the bed. That’s why masks, quarantines, distance schools, quiet gyms, and deserted theater and sports stands are unlikely to remain a permanent part of our daily lives.

Still, you have to be prepared for the fact that bats are waiting for their chance to have some kind of sars-cov-3.