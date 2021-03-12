Year of the crown Krista Pärmäkoski’s wild cry for victory brought joy to difficult times – sports have offered strong experiences as a cure for Korona apathy

Exactly a year ago, the coronary crisis really hit the Finns when the government called for teleworking, big events were canceled and toilet paper threatened to run out of shops. Now HS tells how Finns have become accustomed to a new kind of everyday life and what the future looks like.

Financial difficulties, amateurs, co-determination negotiations, closed halls, empty auditoriums.

The corona year of Finnish sports and exercise has been full of difficulties and changes. So far, however, the sports sector has survived the exception period quite well, bearing in mind that last spring all the ball series were interrupted and the competitions were canceled, and the audience is not able to get to the stands even now.

Corona hit the sport at full power on Thursday, March 12th. The government issued a recommendation that day that public events for more than 500 people should not be held. The consequences were immediate.

For example, the Hockey Championship League decided to make the regular season second last round of matches played the same night in empty auditoriums. In the last home match of the regular season, Helsinki IFK had to face JYP in front of a full auditorium, as more than 7,000 tickets had already been sold for the match the day before.

Only this one match knew IFK lost a loss of two hundred thousand euros when the public had to stay home.

Events progressed at a rapid pace. The JYP team received information from the empty hall of Helsinki to the bus a few hours before the start of the match in Hartola. The next day, the League announced that the entire season was over.

The final round and playoffs of the regular season were never played, nor was the championship celebrated in the spring of 2020.

“The league thanks everyone for the past season and wishes strength to everyday life and light to spring. In Finland, healthcare is world-class. We especially hope for strength for these professionals in this exceptional situation, ”the Finnish Championship League concluded on 13 March published a bulletin.

At the latest at this point, it was clear that the all-time sports summer would also be a new one, as the corona epidemic progressed rapidly around the world. After a couple of weeks of procrastination that seemed like an eternity The Tokyo race organization conceded in the face of the facts and decided to postpone the Olympics for a year.

European Football Association Uefa was a little faster than the Olympic movement and made the same decision for the 2020 European Championships a week earlier. In this way, the historical European Championship trip of the Finnish men’s national team moved forward by a year.

Of course, the European Spring Hockey Championships were canceled, as were all other sporting events. Finland also went into a closed state.

In Finnish in sports, the coronavirus has punished the species of the winter season the worst. From them, the epidemic destroys in one way or another two seasons.

In addition to hockey, the championships in basketball, volleyball, floorball and handball, among others, remained unresolved a year ago. This season, matches have been played under the strictest restrictions or with no spectators at all.

And the audience has not even had access to outdoor events. For example, the Ruka and Lahti World Cups, Finnish Championships and the Finnish Cup were competed without an audience. What is essential, however, is that the Games have been able to be organized. There are reasons for this.

Summer species have reached less, although they have also experienced severe bumps. In the summer, the corona situation was easier, and the sets could be played through, albeit truncated. The audience was reached by the audience, and above all, the championships were resolved.

A year ago, on March 12, Helsinki IFK played its last match of the season in front of an empty home stands against JYP. Then began the spring crown closure.­

Football was also helped by the national team year that went to the button. The women advanced to the European Championships, and the men continued to perform tremendously in the League of Nations. And next summer, the epidemic should ease again as vaccination progresses.

Already it is now clear that finnish racing and junior sports survived the corona epidemic. However, all species have suffered severe shocks with long-lasting effects.

It is not yet known whether the public will return to the stands or young people who have stopped their hobbies to return to sports, even though health safety is improving.

Compared to culture, sports have still made little progress. Competitive sports have been able to continue their operations since the break last spring. In addition, the importance of exercise and physical health for physical and mental health has been highlighted during the epidemic.

Competitive sports is not the most important thing in the world, but it is good that it has continued. This is due to the inherent adaptability of sport, the competitiveness inherent in sport and, ultimately, financial and sponsorship agreements.

Unions, leagues and clubs have so much financial commitment and to lose that it has made the most sense to organize races and leagues in one way or another.

For example, the League of TV rights management Telia estimate last April that the end of the period 2019-2020 had an overall impact of EUR 5 million on its result.

At the time, Telia also announced that it was expecting compensation for losses, so this year the League cannot afford not to play the games.

Of course athletes want to play sports and earn their own livelihood. The athlete’s career is ultimately short and the one-year race break compared to that is hugely long. And no sport wants to be left at the feet of other sports. There has to be action, otherwise it disappears.

These forces have pushed the sport forward, and for people scorching with a corona, that has been a good thing. The sport offers experiences and continuity, a reminder of normal time.

There is something to look forward to when competitions have been running even during exceptional times.

There are many examples of this. Autumn and winter would have been much duller without it Amanda Rantasen nose paint, Owls victories and Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov punching with Salpausselä. The success of our own favorite teams has been followed on TV and online.

Only Krista Pärmäkoski about a million Finns watched a dizzying conclusion in the message of the World Championships in skiing. A skier’s wild cry for victory enough power for many.