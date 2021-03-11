Year of the crown Finns are now being tested in an unprecedented way, says Psychotherapist Maaret Kallio – these signs indicate a prolonged workload

It has now been a year with the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus. Educational psychotherapist Maaret Kallio answers live readers’ questions about coping in exceptional circumstances. The first broadcast will be on the HS website on Friday at 7 p.m.

Interest rate restrictions one year has passed since its entry into force. Then the situation came as a surprise to many, and the mood was characterized by panic and fear – but also relief.

He was allowed not to go anywhere and was allowed to take a break from his busy life. They even managed to laugh at the situation.

Now, toilet paper shelves in stores are not being emptied, and social media has not been filled with toilet paper hoarding machines since the recent closure, as a year ago. Not much to laugh at.

“Then no one would have thought that we would be in this same situation in a year’s time,” says Psychotherapist and Helsingin Sanomat columnist Maaret Kallio.

Now the mood, in his opinion, is more characterized by fatigue, anxiety, frustration, undervaluation, and a feeling of hopelessness. The transition of high school students to a distance school is no longer planned in the same way in families, but rather they submit to the situation.

According to Kallio, a year ago we were quite overwhelmed when the situation came up unexpectedly. Work began on food items for the elderly and quarantined people, coffee and wine sessions were held with meetings. People rolled up their sleeves and helped if they felt they could do something.

Hoarding was partly herd behavior, but it also gave some people the feeling that they could somehow take over the situation and prepare.

“Now the situation feels more mundane and even endless. We are rather tired of it. Many people feel that the situation is not moving anywhere, and there is no end in sight, ”says Kallio.

Year then it was thought that in the summer or at the latest in the fall this is probably over. Now no one dares to think very far ahead.

The concern no longer concerns only oneself, but society as a whole and its more fragile groups.

“My own energy is really put to the test when we no longer feel that there is some clear end point in time,” Kallio ponders.

Some have adapted better to the situation, but for others the situation is already unsustainable and there is no hope of maintaining it alone. Many are just irritated or angry, which indicates a long load.

Educational psychotherapist Last year, Kallio answered questions from HS readers in live broadcasts. This week, the broadcasts will continue on the HS website, with the first of the three live broadcasts taking place on Friday 12 March from 7pm to 8pm.

Last year, Kallio focused on different themes, depending on what particularly bothered readers and viewers. The same will be done this time. In the broadcast, Kallio also shows and directs you to do concrete exercises to strengthen your endurance and mind.

Now the three-week rate cut is just beginning. How do people cope with this too? Maaret Kallio answers this and many other topical questions. From here you can leave your own question.

Maaret Kallio has not decided in advance the themes to be covered in the live broadcasts, but thinks that a large proportion of people are weighed down by loneliness, anxiety, inability to take initiative and lack of concentration.

During the first day, 200 questions came to Kallio.

How do you cope when social life is on hiatus and life needs lightness and joy?

I myself lost my loved one to the corona as early as spring. The entire Korona era has been very triggering when it comes to everyday Korona news coverage and especially the way certain fellow human beings talk about the korona, belittle the disease, or defy restrictions and recommendations, for example, by not wearing a mask. How to cope with grief and trauma when every day is a reminder of loss, but at the same time the feeling that people think only of themselves and do not realize the greatest loss caused by the disease, gets angry and takes power?

Rock says he has no simple solutions and answers. Someone has lost a loved one and another a livelihood. No wonder hope seems to be missing.

It is helpful to raise questions about how the year has gone.

People were not on the same line as the pandemic rolled over and began to limit everyone’s lives. For example, in the lives of children and young people, a year is a huge time. According to Kallio, the fact that one has had to give up certain key turning points in my youth is certainly not insignificant.

“The completion of primary school, student parties or benches have now been inexperienced in some age groups,” says Kallio.

The development of a young person involves the formation of their own identity outside the home. Now it’s blocked. A young person is not an adult but needs more support from another person to learn, concentrate and cope. At the machine alone, it doesn’t happen.

Uncertainty and ever-changing rules reduce people’s sense of security, even if they have not lost a livelihood or loved ones. It is important for a person to have a strong enough feeling to be in control of their own life and to be able to influence it by their own actions.

Those who are used to relaxing and breaking away from work, for example by dancing or singing in a group, have to come up with something completely different.

“If you have had peace of mind about moving around in nature before, the change is not so big,” Kallio says.

It’s a luxury if you were able to say a year ago that you finally got a long-needed break from an age-old trip or a children’s hobby drum. Now the break has been enough for many people.

Other they receive almost no time and space of their own from their families and others are plagued by ever deeper and gloomier loneliness.

“Just over a year ago, no one’s daily vocabulary belonged coronal sling or state of emergency. Now they are part of everyday speech, ”says Kallio.

Certainly questions revolve around the minds of many When will this end? or even When will the situation change?

Kallio believes that now everyone is mainly waiting for when and how to get out of the corona restrictions calmly and to start building life after the corona.

Joy of life and celebration are important things in life. You can’t take a break from life. Children are born, even though a pandemic puts some things on hiatus. People also die and become ill for reasons other than the corona.

Multi everyday life, celebration, work and leisure are so overwhelmed that little everything is marked by apathy. Then you can no longer hope for happy things.

According to Kallio, even in telework, it would be good to try to maintain some kind of transitions. Getting to work, the bus ride, and moving on to a meeting have created a whole that is now missing.

“Could the working day somehow be consciously interrupted?” Kallio urges teleworkers to ask themselves.

For some, it also means the ability to control not to take care of work at times.

Kallio reminds that it is also important to rely on others.

“Mental health is also important, not just physical health,” Kallio says.

Rock would like to be able to say people’s distress and disgust. The fact that it’s just okay not to have a wild tease on all the time. May be tired and irritable. Saying it out loud can already make it easier.

Kallio received feedback last year that some couples were watching side by side on the couch or gangs remotely together for live broadcasts.

“After the broadcast, people continued to think about things with each other, which was extremely valuable,” Kallio says.

The fact that someone else could say their own anxiety or other feeling made it easier for many. For some, it even helped to figure out when it would be good to seek outside help.

“It’s not always easy to describe one’s own feelings,” Kallio says.

He also wants to maintain people’s hope. Vaccinations are progressing and the situation is moving forward all the time, even if it doesn’t always feel like it. According to Kallio, the corona crisis is also a mental crisis that needs help.

“I think it helps if you try to understand yourself and others,” Kallio says.