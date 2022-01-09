Year of Sport 2022 Athletes may have a problem that Pippa Lauka’s simple instruction says: “Eat enough”

“I get it to work in a better company than myself, ”concludes the doctor Pippa Laukka the reason why he has enjoyed himself in the background group of the Finnish women’s national football team Helmari for more than ten years.

Laukka started as a national team doctor Andrée Jeglerzin coached as early as 2011 and has continued as well Anna Signeulin in the group. She has seen women’s football professionalize from the ground up.

The team preparing for next summer’s European Championships will play mainly in foreign series, where the athlete’s well-being will be monitored on a daily basis, and through the cooperation, it will also be possible to make the information available to the national team.

“On the physics side, recovery and physical condition are monitored with smartwatches and heart rate belts, as well as surveys and gps tracking. Everything goes with the player’s permission and terms. It’s about communicating the player’s health information, so it’s up to their permission, ”says Laukka.

Just due to the active monitoring of the players, Lauka’s role is significantly broader than could be inferred from the playing schedule of the national team alone. He says players get help through the national team when needed, even in the middle of the night.

According to Lauka, requests for help also come outside of national team events, which he sees as a sign of trust.

On the national team, the players have a medical team that includes, in addition to the doctor, body care professionals and a mental coach.

For Finns TV viewers Laukka is familiar with MTV You are what you eat program, in which he guides public figures to lifestyle changes, primarily through nutrition and exercise, but also through recovery, for example.

The same themes of nutrition, rest, and recovery also apply to the work of a national team doctor, although the perspective is not to support everyday life but to improve top performance by a notch so that the player gains a decisive advantage in fierce international competition.

Laukka says that the top athletes who join the national team are nutritionally conscious. The intensified competition over the past decade has kept up concern that even with the right kind of eating, an attempt is made to turn all the stones to make training optimal.

The gallop highlights two things to keep in mind that, if neglected or misunderstood, can lead to problems when living on the diet of a top athlete. Both are related to the differences an professional athlete has in relation to other people. The first relates to the amount of food.

“The most important thing to do is to eat enough when you are a top athlete who consumes a lot of energy,” says Laukka.

According to Laukaa, a woman’s energy needs vary between 2,500 and 4,000 kilocalories, depending on the training program, for example.

According to him, the appropriate amount is identified by the fact that recovery and endurance are in place and there are no symptoms due to low energy.

The second issue is the screening of information that is relevant to oneself.

“When there’s a lot of information, you have to remember that different magazines and health blogs aren’t necessarily aimed at top athletes.”

HelmarEILLA According to Laukaa, the situation is good, and national team players also know how to question information. On junior teams, Laukka is not a doctor, but as a member of the Football Association’s medical committee, he also gets to know the bigger picture of young athletes.

“For a young person, screening for information can be more challenging than for a more experienced athlete with a good basic knowledge,” says Laukka.

“If you are a young and developing adolescent footballer, growth and development are still in progress. There are risks to self-esteem and appearance pressures. ”

Laukka says research shows that professional athletes are more prone than average to eating disorders. In football as a sport, slenderness or lightness may not be an advantage, and the sport does not include weight control, as in weight class sports.

“Susceptibility is related to being too perfectionist in nature and striving for perfection. It’s pretty ill-suited for professional sports where there are adversities. On the other hand, susceptibility can sometimes go through harm. Known as a female athlete’s syndrome. If you do not get enough food, it can predispose you to eating disorders, ”says Laukka.

From the beginning of the year There is still half a year left for the European Championships. Some of the Helmar players are in the middle of the season, some are over and are preparing for a new one.

At this point in the year, the player should, on the one hand, take care of the rest, because in the value race year, the summer holiday will be interrupted at least before the race.

On the other hand, during the winter, training is needed to ensure that you stay fit until the European Championships in July. Rest and nutrition must be in order for recovery from exercise.

If necessary, national team players will be instructed in additional exercises. For all players, club training may not provide optimal training.

“It’s not directly related to the club but to how you get playing time in your club. There are different customs and cultures about it. There may be a situation where someone needs extra training and an assessment of the individual situation. ”