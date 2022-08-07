The new European football season got underway this weekend and the map of Colombian players on the Old Continent is undergoing a complete renovation.

The group of players who achieved the historic participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil –by reaching the quarterfinals– and who also passed the group stage in Russia 2018 are gradually taking other directions and paving the way for the new generation.

Two of those national team banners, David Ospina Y Charles Backa, they closed, at least for now, their long European careers; the first, heading to Saudi Arabia, and the second, back to his beloved Junior de Barranquilla.

Record of Colombian players in the Premier League

The Premier League is now the tournament with the highest participation of Colombian players, among the five big ones in Europe: never before have there been eight players simultaneously, led by Louis Diaz, that this Saturday he had his first minutes of the season with Liverpool.

However, of the 21 players who are in Germany, Spain, France, England and Italy, only three are in clubs considered ‘big’: Díaz, John William Square (Juventus) and Louis Suarez, who has just moved from relegated Granada to Olympique de Marseille.

In a market where many Colombian players left for Argentina, Brazil or the United States, the most important movement, so far, is the passage of Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord to Leeds United, in exchange, according to the Transfermarkt portal, of 25 million euros. The former Once Caldas player wants to assert the weight of his campaign last season, in which he reached the final of the Conference League, with a very high performance.

Spain seems to be a market in which Colombian players have lost weight. There will only be five this season, all in teams without many title aspirations, although Johan Mojica, of outstanding work at Elche, sounded like a possibility for Barcelona. It should be remembered that the transfer book closes at the end of this month.

The base of the old guard that remains in Europe

In Italy, the Colombian army is still led by the veterans of the 2014 and 2018 National Team, and all over 30 years old: Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel, in Atalanta, and Cuadrado, in Juventus. The first sounded to change teams, but nothing has been finalized.

Jeison Murillo returned to Sampdoria after spending time with Celta and Spezia definitively kept the rights of Kevin Agudelo. And in Germany, Juan José Perea, in Stuttgart, joins Rafael Santos Borré as the representatives in the Bundesliga.

In a second line of importance in Europe, leagues such as those of Russia, Portugal and Croatia have opened the doors to many Colombian players and, in the case of the last two, to footballers with little experience who are trying to break into the field.

