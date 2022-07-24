YEAR: Mutationem will also arrive on devices iOS And Android: the new announces it trailer published by ThinkingStars, the game’s development team, which however does not report an official launch date.

In the review of ANNO: Mutationem for PC and console we talked about a beautiful experience to see and with acyberpunk setting convincing, but at the same time equipped with a combat system that does not fully express its potential.

The mobile versions are unlikely to upset these sensations, but the new portable dimension could certainly give the game an extra value, provided of course that the touch controls are made competently.

As we said, the game does not yet have a exit date on iOS and Android, but it seems that it will be the protagonist of a beta by the end of the year.