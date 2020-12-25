This year, the corona epidemic changed the whole world. The epidemic had an impact on every person somewhere. The change was also seen in the fashion industry. Work from Home, where many stylish outfits were kept locked in the wardrobe itself. At the same time, the ban on party and travel made many fashion accessories out of fashion. Talking about fashion this year, there was a style that was trending throughout the year. Floral print outfits had been one of the top fashion trends of 2020. Many celebrities also shared photos with floral print outfits with fans. At the same time, the fashionista also included this print in her daily wear for removing boredom and also for positive wives. Let’s take a look at the floral print trend –

Office fresh look

Everything was fine earlier this year. In January-February, people carried all kinds of fashion. The floral blazer was especially favored by the white shirt matchup for the office party look.

Lockdown retro look

People had a lot of time during the lockdown, so many people remember Flora and teamed up Floral with a retro look and presented the fresh look on social media.

Work from home positive wives

The lockdown turned the house into an office. In such a situation, comfort is felt in the clothes of the house, but stylish clothing in the office brings a feeling of activeness. In such a situation, the fashion industry, realizing this, launched several offers with style and comfort combo. Floral print t-shirts, pajamas, shorts, bodycon dresses were very trendy this year.

Festive look

In the last months of the year, people celebrated many festivals with a new hope. Floral print was also a big hit for this festive and wedding season. In this trend, light jewelery and net dupatta will complement the ethnic look.

Year Ender 2020: This year lockdown made people sit, so people showed these 7 creativity