Year Ender 2020: The year 2020 has not been much better in terms of cricket. Due to the Corona epidemic this year, there was no major cricket event except IPL. Many bilateral series, from the 2020 T20 World Cup, had to be postponed due to Corona. This year, amidst limited cricket, many veteran players retired from international cricket. Know which big players said goodbye to cricket this year.

1- Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan, who created a spurt in international cricket with his swing bowling, retired from cricket on January 04, 2020. However, Irfan had hoped to return to the team for a long time and after staying out of the team for eight years, he said goodbye to cricket. Irfan played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, in which he took 100 wickets in Tests and 173 in ODIs. Irfan played an important role in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup.

2- MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni said goodbye to international cricket on 15 August this year. Dhoni is the only captain in the world to have won all the ICC titles, to be counted as the best captains in the history of cricket. In an international career spanning almost 15 years, he scored 10,777 runs in 350 ODIs. At the same time, he scored 4,876 in 90 Tests and 1,617 runs in 98 T20s.

3- Suresh Raina

Soon after Dhoni’s retirement, the southpaw batsman Suresh Raina also retired from international cricket. In a 12-year-long international career, he scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31. Apart from this, Raina has 768 runs in 18 Tests and 1,605 runs in 78 T20 Internationals. Raina is the only Indian to score a century in T20 and ODI World Cups.

4- Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels made his Test debut against Australia in 2000 at just 19 years old. This explosive West Indies batsman contributed significantly to his team winning two T20 World Cups. Samuels said goodbye to cricket in November this year. He took 3917 runs and 41 wickets in 71 Tests for West Indies, 5606 runs and 89 wickets in 207 ODIs and 1611 runs and 22 wickets in 67 T20 Internationals.

5- Mohammad Aamir

Mohammad Aamir, who is considered Pakistan’s most talented fast bowler after Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, surprised everyone by retiring from international cricket this month. He said goodbye to international cricket on 17 December, accusing the team management seriously. The 28-year-old Aamir has taken 81 wickets in 61 ODIs for Pakistan and 59 wickets in 50 T20 matches. Apart from this, he has 119 wickets in 36 Test matches.

Also read-

ICC released best ODI team of this decade, Dhoni made captain

ICC announced the best test team of this decade, Virat Kohli named captain