Year Ender 2020: Even more international cricket was not played this year due to the Corona epidemic. But from August, England introduced international cricket between Corona in the bio-bubble and since then almost all countries played international cricket between Corona. Let us know which five batsmen scored the most runs in Test cricket this year.

1- Ben Stokes

The year 2020 was very special for Ben Stokes. He was the highest run-scorer in Test cricket this year. Along with this, he is also the biggest contender to win the ICC Award for the best Test cricketer of the year 2020. This year he scored 641 runs in 12 innings of seven Tests at an average of 58.27. During this time, two centuries and two half-centuries also came out of his bat. At the same time, his best score was 176 runs.

2- Domnik Sibley

In this year’s list of batsmen who have scored the most runs in Test cricket, Domnik Sibley of England was second only. Apart from Stokes and Sibley, no batsman could score 600 or more runs in Tests this year. In the year 2020, Sibley scored 615 runs in 14 innings of 9 Tests at an average of 47.30. During this time, two centuries and two half-centuries also came out of his bat. At the same time, his best score was 133 * runs.

3- Jack Crowley

England’s young batsman Jack Crowley was at number three in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs in Test cricket this year. However, the interesting thing is that he scored almost half of his runs of the year 2020 in just one innings. Crowley’s best score of 580 runs in 11 innings of seven Tests was 267 runs. This year he got one century and three half-centuries off his bat.

4- Ken Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored 498 runs in six innings of just four Tests this year at an impressive average of 83.00. During this, two centuries and a half-century came out of his bat. Williamson’s best score was 251 runs.

5- Jose Butler

This year, England’s Jose Butler was at number five in the list of batsmen who scored the most runs in Test cricket. Butler scored 497 runs in 14 innings of 9 Tests this year at an average of 38.23. During this, one century and two half-centuries came out of his bat. At the same time, his best score was 152 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane scored the most runs for India

This year, the Indian team played only four Test matches, with Ajinkya Rahane being the highest run-scorer for Team India. Rahane scored 272 runs at an average of 38.85 in eight innings of four Tests played this year. This year, only one century came off his bat. At the same time, his best score was 112 runs.

