While the Corona virus epidemic has hit every region, 2020 has also been full of struggle and innovation for teachers, from changing the walls of mud houses to black boards to loudspeaker to classrooms on moving trains, to Mohalla classes Many experiments were seen till the public address system of Panchayat buildings.

The closure of schools for several months prompted teachers to find creative ways to teach thousands of children from villages, remote settlements and poor families who cannot do online classes as these children living in many villages of the country Smartphones and computers are not accessible.

In Dumarthar village of Dumka in Jharkhand, government school teachers devised a new way to educate children who do not have smartphones. He taught the children by keeping black distances on the walls of their homes by making them blackboard.

Dumthar teacher Tapan Kumar said, “We started the ‘Shiksha Aapke Door’ initiative to teach children who do not have smartphones and internet. Black boards were made on the walls to teach students at children’s homes. More than 100 such black boards were created.

Similarly, Science and Mathematics teacher Indra Mukhi Chhetri used to visit many children’s homes in Ravangla village of Sikkim and used to contact about 40 students from 1st to 5th standard in a week.

She said, “I can also take online classes but these children do not have phones or internet.” Some may have, but in such a way how will we be able to keep equality. Some children will be deprived. So I used to spend about 20 minutes with each child every week.

Chhetri said, “I used to take her notebook and write text on them which she had to complete in a week. Ghanshyam Bhai, a teacher from Janan village in Gujarat, used the Gram Panchayat’s public address system to narrate stories and songs and to teach parents how to behave with children during lockdown.

He said, “I also used to tell at what time I would stay in the Panchayat Bhavan so that the students or their parents could meet me at that time keeping social distance.” Teachers in Chhattisgarh started Mohalla classes in areas with low infection rates.

One teacher told, “We did small classes at community places. Teachers spend a few hours in every classroom with the children at least twice a week. Rudra Rana, another teacher from Chhattisgarh, used a motorcycle for classes.

“Children could not go to school because of the closure of the school,” he said. So, I thought why not take the school to them. Online classes are not practical for many rural students. I used to go to a village and keep an umbrella and a chalk board with me to hold classes.

In Kanvarasika village, Haryana, a bell rang like a school bell to announce the commencement of class in the morning. According to Noor Bano, a government school teacher in Noah district, “Children used to sit in their houses and courtyards facing the street. At first he used to pray when the voice of the teacher came on the loudspeaker and then studied a subject every day.