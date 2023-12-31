Home page politics

2023 has been a real crisis year for the traffic light. A survey comparison shows how much the SPD, Greens and FDP have fallen in favor with voters.

Berlin – A politically turbulent 2023 is slowly but surely coming to an end for Olaf Scholz’s traffic light government. Last but not least, it recently culminated in the almost endless debate about the budget for 2024, which not only triggered disputes within the governing parties, but also caused resentment among the population. The receipt is given by the voters.

For weeks, the survey results from the SPD, Greens and FDP have shown a clear tendency to collapse. Individual politicians in the federal government, especially Chancellor Scholz, also have less support from the population than ever before since they took office. A new survey at the end of the year shows that the current trend is continuing.

Disaster year 2023: The polls went downhill for the traffic light parties around Scholz, Lindner and Habeck. © Kay Nietfeld / Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa (montage)

Survey confirms traffic light parties are moving sideways – only one party is gaining ground

In the Sunday trend that the opinion research institute INSA collected for Bild am Sonntag, the traffic light parties remain weak. The SPD remains at 15 percent, just like last week. The Greens (12 percent) and the FDP (five percent) also remain at the same level. The CDU/CSU remains at the top of the party rankings with an unchanged 32 percent. If there were an election this Sunday, the Union would be the clear winner. Party leader Merz has recently shown restraint when it comes to the K question. The only party with gains in the last survey for 2023 in this series is the AfD. It has improved slightly to 23 percent (previous week: 22 percent).

Even if the traffic lights are moving sideways this week, the numbers show how catastrophic the year was for the three governing parties. In the last INSA Sunday trend survey for the Picture on Sunday In 2022, the SPD had reached 20 percent, at least five percent more than now. Compared to the previous year with 18 percent, the Greens have even six percent less. The FDP fell from seven percent at the end of 2022 to five percent at the end of 2023.

Survey values ​​for 2022 and 2023 in comparison: This is how drastically the SPD, Greens and FDP have lost support

SPD 15% 20% The green 12% 18% FDP 5% 7% CDU/CSU 32% 26% AfD 23% 15% The left 4% 5% Other 9% 9%

What issues does the government need to address in 2024? Inflation ahead, Ukraine support falling

Outlook for 2024: What does the traffic light have to do better in order to regain favor with voters? In the survey conducted by the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of Picture on Sunday 57 percent say that combating inflation is one of the most important issues that the federal government must tackle in 2024. However, the value is six percentage points lower than a year ago – inflation has fallen significantly since then.

55 percent of those surveyed also see the creation of affordable housing at the top of the traffic light government's task list – this value has increased slightly (one percentage point) compared to the previous year. For around half of those surveyed, securing pensions and energy supplies are also very important.

The Insa Sunday trend The opinion research institute Insa surveyed 2004 people on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag” between December 21st and 29th. The question was: “What do you think are the most important issues that the federal government needs to tackle in 2024?” There were around 20 possible answers, including combating inflation, managing migration, combating climate change, combating child poverty, supporting the Ukraine etc. For the Sunday question, 1001 people were surveyed between December 28th and 29th, 2023. The maximum margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

Despite weather extremes and temperature records, fighting climate change is one of the most important issues for slightly fewer people – at 38 percent, it was four percentage points less than in the previous year. Support for Ukraine also fell by six points; only 15 percent of those surveyed see it on the government's priority list. (han/with material from dpa)