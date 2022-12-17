The 2022 tennis season ends with the usual annual prizes. The Dane voted best exploit, the Norwegian for sportsmanship

With the delivery of the ATP awards, 2022 of men’s tennis goes definitively on file. The new season is upon us and in a few days, just long enough to celebrate Christmas, we’ll start again. Who were the awardees? Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero were selected by their colleagues as the best player and coach of the year respectively. Certainly not a surprise, here. Alcaraz, also awarded for finishing the year as No. 1 in the world, made the biggest leap to conquer the summit in history within 12 months (at the beginning of 2021 he was No. 32) and is the first teenager to finish in first place. To do this he won five tournaments, including the US Open and two Masters 1000 (Madrid and Miami).

Rune the surprise — Two other Masters 1000 champions took home ATP Awards in player-voted categories. Rune, 19, was named Newcomer of the Year while 26-year-old Coric captured Comeback Player of the Year honors for game-winning comeback from injury. Rune finished the season by winning 19 of his last 21 matches, defeating five Top 10 players and capturing the Rolex Paris Bercy Masters. Coric, former world No. 12, returned from a year-long shoulder injury to win the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Casper Ruud was voted by fellow players as the first Scandinavian winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, since the award of the same name in 1995. The Norwegian is also the first player other than Roger Federer and Nadal to win this category since 2003. See also Nadal and Alcaraz train together in Indian Wells

Beloved Rafa — Speaking of Rafa, he “added” the prize for the most loved tennis player by fans to his ATP Awards haul. The 36-year-old Spaniard’s collection includes Newcomer (2003), Most Improved (2005), Comeback (2013) and Sportsmanship (2010, 2018-2021), as well as the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award (2011) and ATP No. 1 (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019). Andy Murray received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for the second time, in recognition of his support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The 35-year-old Briton, who has written an essay about his charity work for ATPTour.com, has donated his 2022 prize money to a Unicef ​​campaign for children. ATP Awards 2022 also for Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, winners of seven titles during the first year of their partnership, such as the ATP Doubles No. 1. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios were voted as the fans’ favorite doubles team, but this was all too easy. Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Queen’s (ATP 500) and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha (250) were voted by players as tournament of the year in their respective categories. See also Nadal - Giron live: Australian Open 2022, live today

