Year 7 Craft class have enjoyed using dried beans for their bean tile pictures of a fish, an infinity sign and an eye. Students used tweezers to pick up the beans and meticulously glue them to the cardboard base to achieve successful outcomes.

Then Year 7 Craft students used recycled toilet rolls as the base to their frog pencil holders. They drew templates, cut out and glued felt to card for a sturdy base, legs and head. Each student added their personal touch through different colored felt appliques to the frog’s green bodies, as well as a tennis racket and ball to one, a heart to another and a juicy bug to the last one.

Now the frogs are ready to fill up with pencils to use and bring a smile to each of the students when they sit down to do their homework.