













Year 3 Soiree loses one of its star boxers | EarthGamer

This is what he himself confirmed via his Twitter account, @byViruZz. In a short message he commented ‘I’m so sorry, I have no words right now’. Given this absence, Ibai, the organizer of the event, made an interesting comment.

In his message via @IbaiLlanos he says ‘You have to do an evening in LATAM at the end of the year just to do the Viruzz vs Shelao. Tell me city and country.

We recommend: Evening of the Year 3: Ibai says that he no longer has money and several artists would not charge.

This is a clear example of how strong Viruzz’s absence from Year 3 Evening is. Although we don’t know if Ibai Llanos was joking or completely serious.

What did stand out was the rivalry between Viruzz and Shelao. But, why this boxer will not participate in this edition?

Fountain: Youtube.

Days ago, it seemed that Viruzz was fit and ready to fight in the Year 3 Revelry, to the point of fighting without a protective helmet and with small gloves.

Everything seemed perfect, but this boxer revealed that he was hit with a blow that made him stagger. The impact had an unexpected consequence, since he received an eye injury.

To such a degree that for a few moments I couldn’t see anything. Obviously, that required an immediate medical review.

very sorry

I have no words right now – VIRUZZ (@byViruZz) May 25, 2023

You have to do an evening in LATAM at the end of the year just to do the Viruzz vs Shelao. Tell me city and country. — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 25, 2023

Coach Sandor commented that it is a pity what happened. This situation can happen not only in serious combat but also while training. Ultimately it’s a matter of luck, and in this case it was lousy before Year 3 Revelry.

As expected, many fans have shown their support for Viruzz; The first thing is always to take care of your health, especially when talking about your eyes. But there is no shortage of those who accuse him that he is actually afraid.

Fountain: Youtube.

Among the complainants is Coscu, with whom he fought in the previous edition. Now Ibai Llanos must choose another boxer to take Viruzz’s place to participate in the event.

There is still a bit left for it to take place, and that will be on July 1, 2023. The chosen venue is the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in the city of Madrid, Spain. Ibai will surely evaluate who could take the place of this boxer who decided to retire.

Apart from the Year 3 Soiree we have more geeky information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.