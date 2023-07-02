













That was the third match of this July 1st and both streamers and influencers fought at full steam. This despite the fact that they are old acquaintances and friends, so they kept the fans quite entertained throughout three meetings in the ring.

The first round was for Fernanfloo, who entered ready for anything and faced Luzu with dignity in La Velada del Año 3. The latter landed some good blows to the former’s face.

However, it didn’t take long for Fernanfloo to recover and retaliated with a series of attacks, dealing heavy damage to Luzu.

Things changed a bit in the second round. To such a degree that Luzu was a little more recovered and that was why he was able to apply himself more.

Fountain: Youtube.

Luzu took advantage of the fact that Fernanfloo was more tired and even lowered his arms on more than one occasion. It is in this way that he achieved the tie in the framework of The Evening of Year 3.

At that time things were very even. But everything changed in the third and final round. Fernanfloo, drawing strength from weakness, managed to pounce on Luzu and thus overcame him. That was a clear display of both spirit and courage.

Once again it was the judges who decided who was the winner of The Evening of Year 3, and as we mentioned before, Fernanfloo ended up victorious.

For more than one of the spectators, this fight between Fernanfloo and Luzu was one of the most even.

At least it did not seem to leave room for doubt as it happened in the battle of Rivers vs. Riverss, and that so far has been the most controversial. But there are still a few fights to fight.

