Year 2024 | HS's critics expect these cultural experiences from 2024

A look into the crystal ball: HS's culture reporters tell you what's interesting happening in the field of culture – at least! – in 2024.

Pop music

The British band Coldplay has been popular in Finland for a long time, and it shows in their four sold-out stadium concerts in July. Pictured is singer Chris Martin in Roskilde 2009.

Coldplay at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on the 27th–28th. and 30–31 July.

FutureA this summer, the British band Coldplay will make history. Never before has a performer performed four sold-out concerts at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Although some of those who bought tickets may have gone because of the pressure of the masses, it must be remembered that Coldplay has been very popular in Finland for a long time, and it got its first gold record already 20 years ago. Coldplay has also been one of the biggest bands in the world up to now that has never performed in Finland.

Of the superstars who rose to the top of the world after Coldplay, you may never see them all in Finland, because after the closure of Russia, Finland is again the farthest corner of Europe in the tour program. For example Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have skipped Finland on all their European tours.

I saw Coldplay for the first time in the summer of 2003 in Denmark on the main stage of the Roskilde festival. Before the gig I was slightly suspicious, but Chris Martin made an impression as a strong performer and soloist. When the band played a beautiful version of Echo & The Bunnymen's old song at the end of the show From Lips Like SugarI was sold.

You can expect the greatest charm next summer Viva La Vida during the hit.

Ilkka Mattila

Classical music

The Carmelite Sisters tells the story of the fate of the nuns of the Carmelite convent in Compiègne, northern France, during the terror that followed the great revolution.

Carmelite Sisters. Premiere at the National Opera on January 26.

Finland Of the new productions of the National Opera's spring season, perhaps the most generally anticipated is the one that ends the season by Richard Wagner Ring-the concluding work of the tetralogy Destruction of the Gods. Coming to the premiere in March Verdi's Simon Boccanegra on the other hand, the sculptor is particularly fascinated by Anish Kapoor because of the staging I prepared.

However, I'm most looking forward to the premiere at the end of January Francis Poulenc an opera completed in 1957 Dialogues des Carmeliteswhich is performed at the National Opera under the name Carmelite Sisters. It tells the true story of the fate of the nuns of the Carmelite convent of Compiègne in northern France during the great post-revolutionary terror.

Poulenc was a melodist and wrote beautifully sounding harmonies, which is why the post-World War II modernists didn't care much for his works – but it is precisely these traits that make his music so well suited to the singing voice. The beautiful music also carries the work through the heart-wrenching final scene.

Samuli Tiikkaja

Games

In the Skull and Bones pirate game, the player jumps into the boots of an 18th century pirate to wreak terror in the Indian Ocean.

Skull and Bones. To be published in February. PC, Playstation 5, Xbox X and S.

French gaming giant Ubisoft has carved Skull and Bones –ten years of his pirate game. The release date has been postponed many times, but in February it is finally scheduled to slide off the dock.

It is an adventure and action game set in an open world, where the player jumps into the boots of an 18th century pirate to sow terror in the Indian Ocean. The goal is to fatten up the pirate ship's cannon arsenal, sink the opponents' keels along the reefs and sail from one treasure island to another. The helm can be taken solo or by teaming up with others.

To begin with From Skull and Bones was supposed to become an expansion part Assassin's Creed IV -game, and behind it is Ubisoft's Singapore boutique, which is credited as the creator of the mentioned game series. Based on the trailer the details of historic sailing ships and villages have been meticulously studied.

Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen

Visual arts

Lars-Gunnar Nordström: Composition (detail). 1953.

The Great Nubben Year; several exhibitions.

Are you interested concreteism? Could there be a bit of rhythmic color and geometric shape? Lars-Gunnar “Nubben” Nordström (1924–2014) centenary birthdays will not be missed by anyone this year:

An exhibition will open at Emma in Espoo at the beginning of March Experimental concretism, which celebrates Nordström's centenary with a large group exhibition. On its heels is a festive exhibition focusing on Nordström's own production, which will open in Taidehall at the end of March. In order not to forget the essential, the Ateneum will open a small Nubben exhibition in August based on its own collections, focusing on his early production.

Nubben is also exhibited in one way or another at least in Amos Rex, Erkkola, Galerie Forsblom, Gallery 68, Gallery Hanasaari, Tammisaaren Gallery Elverket and Tuusula Art Museum.

Based on the preliminary information, a small fear of the öhky fades away in the mind, but maybe the exhibitions play together like someone About Nubben's favorite jazz orchestras?

Aino Frilander

Theater

Mansikkapaikka written by Sofi Oksanen takes place in Finland and Russia.

Strawberry place. Regular performance at the National Theater on March 6.

When Director General of the National Theatre Maria-Liisa Nevala almost twenty years ago you ordered Sofi from Oksase play, it premiered in tiny Willensauna Mika Myllyahon guided by

Purifying– novel did not exist yet, not from the world-famous author Oksa. Everything was ahead.

When Kansallisteatteri's director Mika Myllyaho directs Sofi Oksanen's new play in the spring of 2024, Willensauna will no longer exist. And even if there was, hardly Oksanen Strawberry place see you there. A big stage is needed.

Sofi Oksanen has written there The strawberry place, “a frighteningly topical drama with thriller-like twists”. The events of the play, which takes place in Finland and Russia, start when the Finnish student Ville has to be treated at a psychiatric clinic.

Knowing Oksanen's sharp mind and pen, we can expect a visionary work in which the dark sides of the world cannot be pushed somewhere far away, but can be found quite close.

Sanna Kangasniemi

Movies

The second part of the Dune movie is promised to have more action than the first.

Dune: Part Two. Premiere on February 28.

A couple a year ago Dune was exceptionally great science fiction. Director-writer Denis Villeneuve did by Frank Herbert from the giant that appeared in 1965 Dune-the best possible version of the novel. Imaginary worlds came to life in an exciting ecological-religious narrative. However, the film only had time to deal with two-thirds of the multifaceted original work.

Then the rest will come in February, when Dune 2 premieres. Only this second part shows what the whole is like in the end. According to Villeneuve, the second part will have more action than the first. The religious-political plots of the work also deepen even more. The tough actors of the first part will be joined by the fresh stars of Hollywood by Austin Butler and by Florence Pugh.

The expected value of the sequel can still be summed up in the following sentence: Christopher Walken is the emperor of the universe.

Jussi Ahlroth

TV series

Kate Winslet is the authoritarian chancellor of a fictional Central European state whose power is beginning to crumble.

The Regime, HBO Max March 4.

Hand to the heart: have I ever seen From Kate Winslet bad acting? I'm not.

That's why it's no wonder that the series I'm most looking forward to in the spring 2024 program is his latest TV work The Regime.

The Regime is unique The Crown. According to preliminary information, it tells about “a modern European administration that is beginning to crumble”. This development will be monitored in the ruler's palace for a year.

In addition to Winslet, the creators of the series include other champions. The main writer is Succession member of the writing team Will Tracy. Control is by Stephen Frears (e.g. The Queen and A Peri-English scandal) and by Jessica Hobbs (got an Emmy The Crown –from the episode War). The cast includes, among others Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant.

Leena Ojala

Literature in translation

Salman Rushdie received the German Booksellers' Peace Prize in October 2023.

Salman Rushdie: The Knife. Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder. Finnish Maria Lyytinen. To be published in April.

August 12th 2022 author Salman Rushdie was stabbed at a debate in the United States. The background of the act was a fatwa, or death sentence, issued by Iran's religious leader, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini fell upon the writer in 1989 Satanic verses – from the novel.

The injuries caused by the stabbing were life-threatening, the recovery took a long time, and the author went blind in one eye. Will be published in April Knife. Reflections after the assassination attempt -work (WSOY), which Rushdie has said is “a necessary book to write: a way to take control of the situation, and to respond to violence with art”.

We live in a world that thrives in the midst of violence and crises. Rushdie's autobiographical book promises to offer hope and a message of not giving up: a way to think differently. It is interesting that I get to read how a writer who has lived with the threat of death for more than three decades – and has now faced it very concretely – manages to believe in a better tomorrow.

Salman Rushdie's novels have been enormously important to me, giving me joy and insight into another world. Rushdie's novel will also be published in October The city of victory, where the atmosphere is more familiar in India full of magical realism. In addition to the reflections on death and violence, I also hope for a touch of escape from reality.

Arla Kanerva

Fiction

Saara Turunen's novel Days of the Hyena ponders whether it is possible to have a child and preserve oneself at the same time.

Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena. To be published in March.

To many awarded on several occasions Saara Turunen is one of Finland's most interesting contemporary writers, who has the rare ability to use both his novels and his plays to bring perspectives to a new position. Seemingly small, everyday and private things are indeed multifaceted images of society and humanity.

To be published in March Days of the Hyena (Tammi) describes childlessness, pregnancy and motherhood and asks if it is possible to have a child and preserve oneself at the same time. The theme was also covered in Turunen's previous one, published in 2021 Nonsense things in the novel.

His own addition For the days of the hyena that recent years in Finland, the discussion about the drastic collapse of the birth rate. I am looking forward to reading Turunen's thoughts on the contradictions and dimensions of human reproduction and corporeality.

Arla Kanerva