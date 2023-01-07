Year 2022 | Here are the biggest disappointments of the 2022 cultural year

Last the year was in many ways a great cultural year.

We were happy to see how concert and festival life started to revive after the corona restrictions were lifted, the stands of theaters, concert halls and the National Opera could be filled to capacity, and there was plenty of excitement in the museums as well.

Feelings of happiness have also been evoked, for example, by the completion of Tanssi talo in Helsinki, a world-famous street artist Banksy publication of works in Ukraine and British pop Harry Styles world tour. We are also happy about the renovated Olympic Stadium, which returned to concert use: now more big concerts were organized there than football matches.

The joys of the year also include the word game Wordle, which has become an internet phenomenon, conducted by the 22-year-old Tarmo Peltokoski success in the world and the popularity of Finnish films at international festivals. Girls, girls, girls -film was awarded at Sundance, and The lumberjack’s story was successful at Cannes. Cheers also for the opening of Lahti’s fine visual arts museum Malva!

At the end of the year, HS’s culture department has brought it to the fore the best TV series of the year, movies, books, video games and discs.

But why be so positive all the time?

In the name of equality – and tongue in cheek – we decided to also list many disappointments that the world of culture and entertainment produced in 2022.

The Rasmus placed 21st in the Eurovision Song Contest. Pictured is singer Lauri Ylönen and guitarist Emppu Suhonen.

The Rasmus’ ranking in Eurovision

After Lordi’s victory, Finns have been desperately thirsty – admit it! – new success in Eurovision. In recent years, we have tried to get that by, among other things, selecting a famous performer for the karkeles without qualifying, who we hope will make the Eurovision crowd crazy. Last year, the big name The Rasmus was voted for the games in Finland and abroad with his song Jezebel. And what was the result: 21st place out of 25 overall. Yes, depressing!

The Fate of the Batgirl Movie

Long and hard awaited, big budget Batgirl– film never came out, and never will. The film was shot, but the film production company Warner Bros. decided to shelve it for good in July. The official reason for the shelving has not been given, but one of the reasons has been speculated to be a tax gimmick – or the film was too bad.

HBO stopped making Nordic series

In July, HBO Max announced that it would end Danish, Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish productions. Hello! Does not make any sense.

People haven’t gone back to movie theaters

One has hardly ever seen such a rush in cinemas, namely the abundance of the program. A huge number of films, especially domestic films, have been released on the big screen during the year. But people just don’t understand how to take advantage of the opportunity.

Elton John performed his farewell tour in Las Vegas in early November 2022.

Elton John’s concerts were canceled once and for all

Just thank you for this nice decision Elton John. For many years you implied that you would soon see each other in Finland, but in the end you decided that you could not travel further than Stockholm. Hold your jack!

RH Entertainment was another disappointment

The legend of RH Entertainment, one of the biggest event organizers in Finland, ended in bankruptcy. The news didn’t really surprise, because all sorts of adjustments had already been revealed in the company’s operations before that. The saddest thing was the cancellation of numerous concerts before and after the bankruptcy.

The legend of Popeda will end next summer.

Popeda’s antics

Tampere-based Finnish rock legend Popeda confused us in the fall with his numerous strange cancellations, but even more surprising was the announcement that the whole band will be put on hold after next summer. The most confusing thing was that behind the decision was the singer alone and the front image of the band Pate Mustajärvi. Guitarist Costello Tomb would like Popeda to continue even after Mustajärvi leaves.

Hartwall Arena, argh!

Before this year, there was a lively atmosphere in Helsinki, thanks to the Hartwall arena, where gigs, sports events, ice shows and whatever were crowded. Now the hall is humming with its emptiness in Ilmala and all the excitement has moved to Tampere to the Nokia Arena.

Will Smith didn’t like it when Chris Rock joked about his wife’s illness, so he walked on stage to slap her.

Will Smith’s behavior

What else was remembered from last year’s Oscar gala in the American film industry other than the actor Will Smith’s angry slap host by Chris Rock in the face on live TV? What an injustice to all the great winning films that would have deserved that attention as well.

Premiums for audio literature

The popularity of audio literature continues to grow, but there was still no system agreed upon for audio literature that would also bring decent income to the author.

Dance house clothes rack

Nothing is perfect, not even Tanssi talo. Its clothes rack is getting crowded. The problem with the coat rack is that it is located on the basement floor behind narrow stairs and around a corner, and people have to stand on the stairs waiting in line for a coat rack they can’t even see. It’s sad now!

Conductor Valery Gergiev belongs to President Putin’s inner circle.

Valery Gergiev, disappointment!

Director, conductor of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theater, who has been the artistic director of the Mikkeli music festival for 30 years Valery Gergiev rightly got a shoe from Mikkeli soon after Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine. Gergiev has been president for years Putin’s close circle, and despite requests, has not condemned the attack.

AleXa won the American Song Contest.

America’s Eurovision Song Contest

The American Song Contest borrowed its format from its European cousin and pitted different regions of the United States against each other. We were expecting huge, great parties, but the carnival spirit familiar from Eurovision was gone. The music heard in the bars was also mediocre.

Jari Tervo was left without a funeral invitation

Author Jari Tervo wrote the artist Vesa-Matti Loirin biography and thought he belonged to his close circle, but the church doors did not open for him, because the writer was not allowed to invite his friend to his funeral.

Amber Heard leaving court.

The case of Depp and Heard

Actor couple Johnny Depp’s and Amber Heard’s The courtroom drama that turned into an incomprehensible soap opera went on and on and on. And luckily, it also finally ended.

Study reforms in photography and film studies

Aalto University discontinued its own master’s program in photography, even though it has had a good international reputation and has been widely proud of its quality and content. They wanted to transfer photography as a major subject in the new master’s program in art and media at Aalto University. At the University of Helsinki, on the other hand, it was decided to abolish the film and television studies course in the arts studies bachelor’s program. From 2023, film and television research can be studied as a major at the educational institution only in the master’s phase.

Hotel Torni’s art competition

The renovated hotel Torni in Helsinki thought it was a brilliant idea to find art for its wall with the help of a competition. The dimensions of the “iconic and recognisable” competition work were defined as approximately 11 meters wide and approximately 2.36 meters high. The artist was promised 5,000 euros as a reward for the “little work” and a hotel gift card for two people for one day. The null prize sum was said to cover the artist’s fee and all expenses related to the creation of the work, such as materials and travel. No wonder the Union of Painters and the artists got nervous.

Kanye West mixes

The world-famous rapper has aroused wonder with his antics for several years. Among other things, he has changed his name For one, and we have been able to read stories about, among other things, divorce messes, the presidential candidacy and shocking comments. However, the anti-Semitic and racist comments were the last straw – also for many collaborators who said they would leave West.

Banned books

Depressing news from last year: “Books are being banned in US schools and libraries at an increasingly strict pace.” For example, it was banned in Tennessee by Art Spiegelman about the holocaust Flavor-the use of comic novels in the teaching of eighth graders. In Russia, more than 30 works have been ordered to be destroyed from Moscow libraries. Books ordered to be destroyed in both countries are united by the treatment of sexuality.

Russian cultural destruction in Ukraine

Russia has destroyed hundreds of Ukrainian cultural sites and thousands of cultural treasures have been looted. Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksand Tkachenko told the news agency AP in October that objects have already been looted from forty museums and the loot is worth hundreds of millions of euros.

Vesa Vierikko changed into Pelle Hermann in the movie.

One-star domestic films

Pelle Hermanni, the favorite clown of many generations, got his own movie, but remained a side character in it. The TV series was also adapted into a movie by Kummeli veterans Kontio and Parmas, whose lazy jokes didn’t make me laugh. They just don’t get one more star.