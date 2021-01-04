Year 2021 What is politics talking about after an exceptional year? The HS listed six important themes for 2021

The hectic year of the coronavirus is behind us, and there is an increasing focus on pandemic aftercare in the coming year. What else is on the political agenda?

Acceleration phase, RO number and herd protection. These and many other coronavirus terms became a buzzword in everyday language politics dominated by the pandemic in 2020. The introduction of emergency laws and talk of various restrictions dominated the societal debate.

At the same time, 2020 was also a year in which Policy Followers watched closely employment measures, wondered support problems in the city center and analyze the Prime Minister’s appearance in a fashion magazine Voguessa.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs was constantly in the headlines.

And what will the attention be paid to in the beginning of 2021? The HS listed six key themes of domestic policy.

1. In a coronavirus discussion, the weight shifts to aftercare

While the worst phase of the corona pandemic is likely to gradually ease, the pandemic will still be the theme of the policy agenda in 2021.

Right from the beginning of the year, one of the hard tests of the authorities and the government is to make the distribution of vaccines so that society can be gradually opened up. If successful, the focus will gradually become more and more on the aftercare of the coronavirus crisis, both in the economy and in society at large.

The gradual economic recovery will, of course, be closely monitored. At the same time, there is probably a growing debate about balancing public finances as a result of indebtedness.

The Ministry of Finance predicted before Christmas that Finland GDP would increase 2.5% in the year ahead, after a contraction of just over 3% in 2020. There are still a lot of uncertainties. Of great importance is how the stimulus measures begin to bite in Finland’s large export countries and how this is felt in areas that are important to Finland.

One example of an area that is likely to be closely monitored is the shipbuilding industry. The coagulation of cruise travel has been a severe blow to an important export sector for Finland, and now recovery is expected. It is also politically important, because the state has its own risks in the shipbuilding industry through billion-dollar guarantees issued by the special financing company Finnvera.

From the beginning of the year, the economy will also pay attention to the situation of companies, for example. Bankruptcies have so far come very moderately, as a temporary change in the law has protected companies in temporary corona problems.

With these prospects, the temporary change in the law will end at the end of January. Even after this, companies are promised relief that will extend their debt repayment period. For example, in the restaurant and tourism industry has still been assessed that the beginning of the year may be rumbling, as many companies have persevered in recent times.

In addition to offsetting the economic impact, politicians will have to deal more and more with the wider social consequences of the coronavirus in the coming year, such as replacing care debt in health care. There has also been a debate about the social consequences, such as closing the learning gap in schools that may be exacerbated by distance learning. These themes have so far been overshadowed by the management of an acute disease situation.

Cruise travel has coagulated due to the corona pandemic. The shipbuilding industry is a sector whose development is therefore closely monitored in Finland. Photo from Meyer’s Turku shipyard.­

2. Municipal elections will electrify politics early in the year

With these prospects, the municipal elections will be held on April 18. The election campaign and the associated pain can therefore be expected to color policy-making in the early part of the year.

Communication to one’s own field was already reflected before Christmas, for example by the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) ministerial responsibility in the aftermath of the case, when both green that center tried to twist the matter for the best of their constituents.

Municipal elections are a kind of interim measure on the way to the next parliamentary elections in 2023. Attention is naturally drawn to which party is in pain as the largest party.

Will the Coalition Party’s first party in the previous municipal elections succeed in escalating despite recent fumbling support?

What about the extent of the SDP’s coronary virus and the prime minister Sanna Marinista the buoyancy received produces votes at the municipal level?

In the case of the Coalition Party, what is interesting is, among other things, how the party goes to Helsinki, where the mayor Jan Vapaavuori does not seek an extension. In general, a lot of attention is paid to the Helsinki Mayor’s Competition, where, for example, the chairman of basic Finns is nominated Jussi Halla-aho.

In the second largest capital party in the last election, the Greens could have a chance to become the largest locally when Vapaavuori is no longer a rake. However, like the Coalition Party, support for the Greens declined nationwide towards the end of the year. The election monitors how much the problems of both parties are felt at the municipal level.

Municipal elections are always an opportunity for party chairmen to show their strength. This time, at least a couple of leaders have a lot at stake.

When monitoring the Coalition Party’s election results, the chairman is also considered, for example Petteri Orpon position. If the municipal elections go badly, Orpo can expect to receive challengers before the next parliamentary elections. The vice-chairmen of the party, for example, have already been hired many times Elina Lepomäki and About Antti Häkkä, who have already topped the ranks and raised their profile.

It will also be interesting to know whether the Center, which has suffered from historically weak support figures, will be able to take over the victory Annika Saarikon under. For Saarikko and the center that had hoped for him, a bad drop in support would be a severe blow, though hardly again a matter of a change of leadership.

The chairman of Basic Finns, Jussi Halla-aho, campaigned for the municipal elections at Vammala Square.­

At present, the center holds power in a large number of Finnish municipalities, and the election also monitors the attempts of basic Finns to destabilize this situation. Party has tried to profile itself as an alternative in rural areas drumming, for example, for motoring and against fuel tax increases. Basic Finns are still small in municipalities, but its recent popularity in opinion polls predicts that it may well increase in municipalities as well.

3. The government is again expected to take employment measures

In the spring, the Board will face a so-called mid-term debate, in which the realization of the Board’s major goals will be reviewed and the course will be adjusted if necessary.

Decisions are expected, at least on employment.

The government has promised to make decisions during its term to create a total of 80,000 new jobs. Among other things, there are concerns about the sustainability of public finances in an aging Finland.

With the decisions of last autumn, the government calculated that it was aiming for 31,000–36,000 additional employees. This pot also included recently decided removal of the pension tube.

So there is still a pot of tens of thousands of jobs left. The decision is facilitated by the fact that the government has not tied its hands to the Ministry of Finance’s impact assessments on job creation, as in the autumn.

Nonetheless, there is likely to be a tough twist if, for example, benefits have to be cut. For left-wing parties in the government, this would be particularly difficult. Already when deciding on the exit of the pension tube, the chairman of the Left Union Li Andersson made it very clear in publicthat the Left Alliance did not like the solution at all.

In the following negotiations, Andersson will be replaced by a first-term MP and Minister of Education for this parental leave. Jussi Saramo.

A second change in the ministers of the Left Alliance is also expected in the coming year. Congressman Hanna Sarkkisen is to take the place of the Minister of Social Affairs and Health from the one who took care of the first half of the term Aino-Kaisa from Pekonen.

Interest will also be monitored as to whether there will be other ministerial changes in the government. For example, will the Minister of Finance continue Matti Vanhanen in his (central) position? He has hinted in the past that he would not sit all over as a minister.

4. Solutions are expected in climate and energy policy

One of the most visible and challenging goals of Marin’s government is to make Finland carbon neutral by 2035. There is still work to be done to achieve this goal, and some of the guidelines will come to the fore in the coming year.

At the Vuosaari climate summit last February The estimate of the Finnish climate panel used showed that emissions should be reduced by about 35 megatons in order to achieve the target. Of this amount, just over 19 megatons were still outstanding.

The mid-term debate in the spring is due to include a mid-term review of how much action is still needed.

Still, the twist on climate issues will certainly be seen even before this.

At the beginning of the year, at least, there will be a debate on the board fossil-free transport roadmap. The aim of the roadmap is to define the means by which Finland will at least halve the emissions of domestic traffic by 2030 compared to the 2005 level. By 2045 at the latest, transport should be made zero emissions, according to government guidelines.

The biggest twist in this case is related to the extent to which means that increase fuel prices can be used to achieve emission reductions. The Greens and the center have been on different lines. The Greens have been communicated, sufficient emission reductions are unlikely to be achieved without increases in fossil fuel prices, where the center has been on the other line.

For voters in both parties, issues related to motoring are essential, so the theme may well lead to pecking early in the year.

From the climate and energy sector, this year’s issues also include the preparation of the government’s climate and energy strategy and the completion of the medium-term climate policy plan. Both should be completed by summer 2021.

5. Parliament is pushing for social reform

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) presented the government’s draft proposal for legislation on social reform in the Government Palace in Helsinki on 15 June 2020.­

The year 2021 will also show whether the 15-year Sote contract will finally be completed.

The government recently posted its proposal for social and health care reform to Parliament. MPs now face a big task, with bills measuring more than 1,600 pages.

The goal is for the laws to enter into force by the end of 2021. The Social Affairs and Health Committee and the Administrative Committee have already taken a feel for the proposal. Work will resume after the part-session in February.

Reform in the SOTE Committee led by the new chairman of the committee, downtown Markus Lohi. He has promised not to let the committee succumb to the quarrel.

Center member MP Markus Lohi is piloting the social security reform in the Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee.­

Last season, the Committee’s deliberations at the time of the war became very controversial. Krista Kiurun (sd) led by the opposition and ruling parties fought with each other.

Reform nor did it pass the sieve of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and from the government in the end time ran out for repairs. The positions of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs on reform are now also being followed with interest.

6. The government decides on billions of fighter deals

Finally, in 2021, guidelines will also be drawn for the largest arms trade in Finnish history. The coronavirus has delayed negotiations to replace Hornet fighters. Final invitations to tender for five manufacturers however, it is now planned to leave immediately at the beginning of the year.

The debate on fighter acquisitions can be expected to accelerate by the end of the year, when the government is due to decide on the deals. EUR 10 billion has been set aside for the project.