The greeting cards are far from having fallen into disuse. They continue to be displayed everywhere, in stationery windows, in this month of January 2021. “Social networks are cool. It allows you to send a lot of things to a lot of people. With the cards, what I appreciate is that you take the time to ask yourself, to really think about the person. The person receiving it knows that we have spent time there “, judge a client.

A young man adds that the pleasure of writing continues, thanks to these cards. “It’s nice to open an envelope, it’s like receiving a new gift after all”, he believes. A pretty card can, for example, please the elderly. Lucile Fortin’s children love to write them for their grandparents. “We wanted to find small occupations since we were stuck at home”, explains the mother.

