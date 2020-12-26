Year 2020 Who is the symposium of the year of politics, who is the activist and who is the Messiah? HS awarded diplomas to politicians in honor of the exceptional year

For politicians the past year was exceptional, as it has been for other citizens.

The year has been dominated by the coronavirus.

In the spring, no one knew what was to come, but as a whole, Finland has done well.

News agency According to Bloomberg Finland has managed the virus better, both financially and healthily, than any other European country.

In spring there was a noticeable national connection in politics. It disappeared with the fall of the autumn, when more than a coronavirus came before Parliament.

It’s time to give heavy decision-makers diplomas for a strange year to key decision-makers.

Activist of the Year: President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö

An outsider has left a picture of that president of the republic Sauli in Niinistö has been feeling impatient this year. Should get to do something. Indeed, he has been much on display, especially during the worst stages of the coronavirus crisis in the spring and late years.

Niinistö has taken a stand during the year in addition to the coronavirus between Helsinki and the government, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, football, dog breeding, the US presidential election, European values ​​and freedom of expression, the nuclear negotiations, the situation in Belarus, the EU economy and the fact that the Russian poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin gets treatment in Germany.

Controller of the Year: Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has said he relaxes by cleaning. He also wants to keep things in order and in his control right down to the commas. This has seemed to be a valid trait for the Prime Minister in the face of a monster like the coronavirus.

Always however, not everything is under control, no matter how you want it. Towards the end of the Marin announced his intention to move for at least a month and a half, the chairman of the SDP parliamentary group and Marini Antti Lindtmanin Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Marin asked Lindtman for the job when Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) sick leave required the recycling of duties in the Sdp. Lindtman let’s wait for a response for a couple of weeks and refused at the last minute.

Symposium of the year: Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen

Former double prime minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) agreed to become Minister of Finance in the summer by the then chairman of the center Katri Kulmunin on request, although Vanhanen had building badly in progress. My eyebrows had to resign from the post of Minister of Finance after attending performance training, which many found reprehensible.

Vanhasen experience and calmness helped the government get the size of next year’s budget. The performances tinted with the old humor of Vanhanen have raised the esteem of a politician who once went through quite a mess, both within the government and elsewhere.

Messiah of the Year: Annika Saarikko, Minister of Science and Culture

Fluent Annika Saarikko (center) has long been one of the most popular politicians in the center. Support for the city center has slipped Juha Sipilän during the reign and after the historic down. In September, Saarikko was elected chairman of the party.

From the archipelago is expected to party to the new from the Messiah, but as in ancient Israel, even the anointed Messiah may take its time before the result.

Separator of the Year: Li Andersson, President of the Left Alliance

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson is a skilled politician who has been able to be on the board at the same time as both a strict demander and a team player.

She was on maternity leave at Christmas. In his last info, together with the chairmen of the other governing parties, Andersson no longer cared about the basic rules of the Team Game. Andersson listed how the Left Alliance thanks to all the nice things of a retirement tube solution. So he declared that not us, but when those others.

Poker Face of the Year: Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo

Doctor of Social Sciences Maria Ohisalo (vihr) has had to keep his poke out of that year, when one of the most embarrassing situations for a green politician has come to light. As Minister of the Interior, he has been responsible for closing the borders abroad and between Uusimaa and the rest of the country.

He has been allowed to spin his words after police cracked down on a demonstration that pushed things close to the Greens. Ohisalo has had to explain how MPs in the party he leads have tried to whitewash the Green Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto after the Constitutional Court found Haaviston acted illegally in aligning transfer of an official. A difficult year at the end of the green support fell below ten percent.

Hero of the Year: Krista Kiuru, Minister of Family and Basic Services

Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd) has included two hard-working entities in the government, namely the fight against the coronavirus and the reform of social and health services, i.e. sote. The fiber is nest of energywho speaks in public a lot as well as vaguely and privately a lot as well as fun. He tends to get his will through, but not always. There would certainly have been an even stricter interest rate discipline in Finland if Kiuru had been allowed to decide alone.

In the government, therefore, the division of labor is not really even. The heaviest portfolios of the Corona period have been for women in general. December revealed that Kiuru includes Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) also nuclear power plant accidents.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) represents on the board a man with a heavy portfolio. He has distributed money, set government boundary decisions and tried to let tourists To Finland in order to save the tourism and restaurant industry. The company has been tough, but so is resistance, Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru.

Kiuru has stood at the borders like a Viking warrior and tried to make sure that no coronavirus crosses the Finnish border. What would have happened if Kiuru had been the Minister of Economic Affairs and Lintilä the Minister of Family and Basic Services?

Judge of the Year: Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson

Chairman of the RMP Anna-Maja Henriksson has tried do your best to keep boundaries open to Sweden. The Swedish coronavirus strategy has not made the task easy.

He has also fought for the civil rights of non-coastal Finns in the government’s countless negotiations at the Estate House. Henriksson is probably the last minister to agree to introduce an emergency law restricting citizens’ rights if the law is ever to be introduced.

Awakened from the hibernation of the year: Jussi Halla-aho, chairman of Basic Finns

In the spring, it looked just like the chairman of basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho would have disappeared from public view and gone into late hibernation when the coronavirus struck.

As a shocking person, he realized that now is not the time for populism. Halla-aho got a lottery wake-up call in July when The EU decided on a support package of hundreds of billions. The party’s popularity began to rise when the party was able to talk again about its two most important ones, the EU and immigration.

Self-discoverer of the year: Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo

The Coalition’s autumn in Parliament can in no way be called a success. Usually a calm and matter-of-fact chairman of the Coalition Petteri Orpo tried to be strict, but do you know how hard they often look in the eyes of others?

The party roared about everything the government has done during the year and failed to do so. The end result was a drop in support. In December, Petteri Orpo has returned to the public, reminding himself again.