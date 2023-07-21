Launched on Steam YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! a game that makes fun of misleading advertisements of games mobile by making them play. Yes, the title is not a joke: that’s exactly how it is written.

A game of games

How many times have you seen this game in mobile ads?

How many times have you come across mobile advertisements for games which, in reality, were completely different from those that were shown for promotional purposes? The system of misleading advertising is widespread in the mobile sector, where every technique is exploited to acquire users.

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! satirizes precisely this trend. It’s basically a collection of mini games made by Monkeycraft, inspired by those of the famous advertisements.

Just launched, YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! has great reviews on Steam, even if it must be said that there are still not many earthquakes (just over fifty at the time of writing this news). You can find it by clicking here.