Yduqs reported net income of BRL 16.1 million in the third quarter of this year, 77.8% lower than in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was BRL 67.2 million, 53.5% lower year against year.

The company’s Ebitda was R$368 million in the period, 1.9% higher than in the third quarter of 2021, and the margin was 32%, stable year-over-year. Adjusted Ebitda (due to non-recurring effects) was R$408 million, the highest in the company’s history, 3% more than in the same period last year. Adjusted Ebitda margin was 36%, also stable year-over-year.

Net revenue was 3.4% higher than the third quarter of 2021, at R$ 1.135 billion, driven by the Premium segment, which grew 29% in one year, while Distance Learning and On-Campus fell by 1% and 5%.

In one year, the Premium segment, which includes IBMEC and Medicine courses, had an increase of 8% in the student base and close to 8% in the average ticket, while Distance Learning and On-Campus had respective declines of 4% and 3% in the base of students and highs of 10% and 1% in the average ticket.

Finally, in terms of investments, capex fell by 18% against the third quarter of 2021. The reduction expected by the company for the year 2022 is 8% compared to 2021.

Eduardo Parente, president of the company, explains that the Premium student base is growing a lot due to the fact that there are many new medical schools, in which only veterans are admitted, without any graduating class, and that this should continue until the moment when that the first classes begin to form, when the number should stabilize.

The On-Campus, on the other hand, had a “slight shrinkage”, according to the president, but should return to “be the big star” again if there is a policy of greater inclusion in Higher Education in the coming years, mainly because the ex-Premium segments of the company are predominantly of C and D classes.

“Classes C and D are looking for education now, but it is creating a large pipeline of people finishing high school who are waiting for the time to enter higher education”, says Parente. In addition, the executive sees that “there are many people wanting to return to face-to-face meetings”.

He reinforces that the education sector is greatly affected by the macroeconomic scenario, and that an improvement in the population’s income or in the interest rate would affect Yduqs very positively and directly. To try to “maintain balance” in the accounts, the company seeks to have a varied profile of students, from class A to class D.

“We are the sector that suffers the most in the market. I attribute this to the fact that the education sector is not the first that foreigners look at in Brazil again. As there are few people watching, small movements have a very big impact”, says Parente about recent fluctuations in stocks in the stock market.

“We are oscillating a lot at a level far below what we should be. When it gets back to a proper plateau, I think we will have smaller swings into a higher plateau,” she adds.

The executive also highlights that even in a challenging scenario with the high interest rate, the company had an evolution in cash generation.

investment in technology

According to the president of Yduqs, the reduction in capex occurred because the company is returning to its normal level. “We have been spending more than usual due to the technological transformation we have made. The peak of spending was last year, this year there is still significant spending and next year it tends to fall even further”, explains Parente.

“We spend a lot of money to have a very competitive product, to compete the student’s interest with other entertainment platforms”, he adds, indicating that this factor increases the student’s study time outside the classroom, which, according to him, is reflected in qualitative indices.

Yduqs had an improvement of 11 percentage points in the satisfactory concepts of ENADE compared to 2017 in all regions of Brazil with on-site campuses, and ranked second among the players in distance learning.