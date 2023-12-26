The young man, Ghadeer bin Suroor, grew up in an environment that loved horses and equestrianism. He loved the hobby of horse riding, which he inherited from his father and uncle. The idea of ​​opening “Yazar” Coffee came, not just to drink a cup of coffee, but in order to educate and educate the visitors of the coffee shop about knowing everything related to horses. And its environment, especially the horse “Yazar”, from which he inspired all his ideas.

Implementation of the idea

The idea of ​​the project came in 2016, after the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to the Hatta region, and to encourage innovative youth projects, the fruits of which are reflected in community, economic and tourism development, so Ghadeer decided Implementing his idea on the ground, as “Yazar” Coffee was opened in February 2023, which allows its visitors to enjoy mountain views, horseback riding, and relax with a cup of coffee.

Horse stable

Ghadeer, 34 years old, said: “When you visit Coffee Yazar, which is located in the heart of the Hatta area, near Al-Khatim Dam, one of the tourist attractions, along Wadi Hub, and opposite the famous word Hatta at the highest peak. The mountain, your imagination takes you, as if you were visiting a horse stable, where you spend an enjoyable time, imprinting in your memory beautiful images that you cannot forget, and when you enter, you are greeted by a Kufi employee wearing special clothing for a knight, consisting of a helmet, a protective jacket, trousers, and long boots, carrying his stick, as visitors to the Kufi can Taking souvenir photos while wearing a knight’s uniform.”

“Horse kick”

Ghadeer said: “What distinguishes the coffee is that it offers several drinks (hot and cold), including (horse kick), which means horse kick, which is a type of hot coffee that is available on the drinks menu, in addition to sweets such as (cookies), and you will see when you drink the coffee. As you sit inside the Kufi, there are many wall pictures hanging and painted in a professional and creative way, telling the story of the horse (Yazar). The pictures raise many questions from visitors coming to visit the Kufi and the tourist attractions in the Hatta region about the reason for naming the Kufi as (Yazar), so the answer comes to All the questions are through those drawings.”

Children's fun

Children have a big share in “Yazar”, where they spend an enjoyable time with the little horse “Bonnie”, who is one year old, as he is brought into the cuvee, and the children gather around him to play with him, and they give him his favorite meal of “cookies”, prepared in the cuvee, and he gets The horse “Boni” is very popular with children and visitors from inside and outside the country, and among followers on social media.

Equestrian education

When you sit outside the coffee shop and drink your coffee in the open air, you will enjoy watching the “training arena” through which you learn about equestrian sports, and participate in weekly and monthly classes, through the presence of a specialized trainer. Visitors to the coffee shop and tourists from the Hatta area can also enjoy riding horses and feeding them between… Embraced by the charming nature of the Hatta area. Visitors will see stunning mountain views such as “Valley of Eagles Peak”, which is the highest mountain peak in the city of Dubai. They will also hear the neighing of horses passing near Al Kufi, and they will see horse riding enthusiasts and lovers wandering between the mountains and farms of the Hatta region. Visitors will also enjoy taking souvenir photos with them. When they stopped to drink their coffee from the coffee shop, where parking spaces were allocated for horse owners.

Ghadeer bin Surour:

• Visitors to Al Kufi can ride and feed horses among the charming nature of the Hatta region.

“Yazar” and the book “My Story”

Ghadeer was inspired by the name “Yazar” from the book “My Story” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as His Highness narrated it in one of the chapters under the title “The Greatest Horse… The Story of the Legendary Horse.”