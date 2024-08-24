Ciudad Juárez— One of the nearly 50 employees of the Yazaki maquiladora plant 1 who was poisoned by food last Wednesday was reported dead at the IMSS General Hospital Zone No. 35 in this city.

Juan Carlos Hernández, 27, was admitted to the maquila factory where he worked on August 23 with symptoms of food poisoning.

News reports indicate that on Wednesday, August 21, the workers were given a meal that could not be specified, as it is mentioned that it was pork rinds in green sauce with beans, but also pork with green sauce and rice, and it was not until the following day that they began to present symptoms such as headaches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

It was the workers themselves who reported what happened, with photographs showing the long queue waiting to be treated in the company’s infirmary.

They also called 911, but authorities, emergency vehicles and urgent medical assistance were not allowed to enter by the managers.

According to its official website, Yazaki manufactures products for the automotive industry.

Management at the plant where the incident occurred, which ended in tragedy, located at the intersection of El Vergel and De La Estrella streets, did not respond to requests from this newspaper to clarify the situation.