The sensational defeat against Real Madrid brings back a story from a few years ago. According to Tourè’s agent, the City coach would have ended up like Benfica, cursed by Bela Guttmann. And so far …

It’s not true but I believe it. History of a few years ago when Tourè’s agent announced to Guardiola … the fate of Benfica cursed by Bela Guttmann. The sorcerers of the dark continent, the agent said, in an interview with the Russian newspaper Sport24, they would not have forgiven the Spanish coach for having ended the Ivorian’s career in Manchester. And to confirm this is the fact that, after the first final played by the Citizens ended with a victory for Chelsea, the English manage to throw away the possibility of trying again in two minutes of madness against Real Madrid. This extends the Catalan’s fast in the Big Ears Cup, which Guardiola has not won since 2011, the year of his second triumph on the Barça bench. See also The League starts, with a new challenge for Osorio's America

CURSE – Something very similar to what Bela Guttmann said. The curse that the coach “stuck” at Benfica has worked so far. And evidently that of Yaya Tourè’s agent is also having some effect. Everything, more or less, is going as predicted by the former midfielder’s attorney. “When you attack a champion like Yaya you are attacking a whole continent. And ending Tourè’s career at the City is not a mistake, but a crime. But the boomerang will come back and Guardiola will discover what African sorcerers are capable of. Remember these words: Benfica suffer from the curse of Bela Guttmann, which prevents them from winning the European finals. Guardiola may have all the money he wants for the transfer market, but he will break this negative record. “

SALVATION – There is, however, the possibility of expiation: “Yaya has always had number 42, because it is the age at which he wants to quit soccer. And maybe in the next two or three years Guardiola after he doesn’t win the Champions League, he will understand the mistake and will try to re-enter Tourè at Manchester City, in any position. Now we have offers from many countries, but I think Yaya, who is a winner, could be useful in Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool … “. Words to the wind, considering that Tourè ended up in China and then retired, but at this point some doubts about the curse are legitimate. Perhaps it is the case that the technician clings in turn to some superstitious rite. Or he can call Yaya back … See also Santiago Solari maintains differences with some footballers of America

May 5, 2022 (change May 5, 2022 | 08:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Yayas #agent #Pep #curse #continues #Guardiola #longer #win #Champions #League