“Hello World, I present to you the Yayagram!»This is how he has made known Manuel Lucio his invention in social networks. It is a device that you have expressly created so that your grandmother can easily communicate with her granddaughters and grandchildren.

This rudimentary device allows you to send voice messages via Telegram with only Press a button and receive messages from this same application that physically print on thermal paper, like that of the ‘tickets’ of the purchase.

Hello world, I present to you the Yayagram! A device that helps the elderly to communicate with their granddaughters and grandchildren. How? I open the thread with the details of the pot! pic.twitter.com/qR4zA6iq4c – Manu (@mrcatacroquer) April 18, 2021

“To send voice messages, the first thing is to choose the grandson or granddaughter to whom to send the message, or all at the same time. The selection is made with a Jack to the ‘cable girls’ “, Lucio explained in a Twitter thread that has gone viral.

The operation consists of changing the plug wire like the old telemarketers did. For this reason, the grandmother of this tweeter all she has to do is place the ‘jack’ in the corresponding hole according to the grandson with whom she wants to communicate, looking at the labels with the names that indicate which is the ‘channel’ of communication of each.

And what happens when you send a Telegram message to Yaya? Well, the Yayagram prints it on thermal paper so that she can touch and read it! pic.twitter.com/MN7NbcPAuw – Manu (@mrcatacroquer) April 18, 2021

Then you must click on a red button that you have installed next to a microphone in order to record the message you want your grandchildren to receive. When you stop pressing the button, the message is sent automatically through the Telegram application, which has been expressly configured for this, in the form of audio.

And what if they want to send a message to their yaya? Your grandchildren’s responses come to you in the form of a printed ticket so your grandmother can read it.

All this is not so simple but requires a few programming and computing knowledge: “Everything runs on a raspberry pi 4 and is done in Python. Several libraries are used for sending and receiving Telegram and printing on paper ”, explains Lucio.

The author of this peculiar invention has explained on his Twitter account that he has decided to make it this way because his granny doesn’t hear well but she does have good eyesight to be able to read the messages and does not handle well with screens nor the technology of the telephone.

“I think the Yayagram It gives her the independence of being able to communicate with all her grandchildren “, has written Manuel Lucio in the social network. “Yes, I could send WhatsApps but with 96 years it is very difficult to get it right on a touch screen ”.

In addition, Lucio has explained in detail how he made it so that anyone who wants can have theirs.