The former midfielder has no doubts Barcelona in 2009 would beat reigning European champions Manchester City

Yaya Toure played with Pep Guardiola to the Barcelona and al Manchester city. The former player compared that Barça with the current City and has no doubts. “Thierry Henry, Messi, Samuel Eto’o, who was the best in the world. Later, Iniesta and Xavi. Then Busquets and me. That team was so complete…“, recalls the former Ivorian footballer about Barça in 2009.

“It would be difficult, but Barcelona in 2009, with the mix of superstars and great players, I think would win… 100%. Even when we were in training, it was very intense. The levels we had every day. Imagine Iniesta when he had Xavi was 26 when he was 28… those players at the time were incredible.”

