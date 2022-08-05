The first and oldest explanation speculates that the onset of yawning is a way to increase the amount of oxygen in the bodyin response to a excess carbon dioxide in the blood. Perhaps someone will remember the American Apolo Anton Ohno, the eight-time Olympic short track champion who at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, seconds before a race, the last of his career, began yawning nonstop in a truly unique pre-race routine. L’alteta explained that yawning made him feel better: “It lets in oxygen and drives out the nervous.” Yawning doesn’t actually appear to improve overall oxygen levels, but it can help eliminate excess carbon dioxide.