The founder of the Yabloko party, Grigory Yavlinsky, criticized the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation ( included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. Policy article published on his website…

According to him, “a life without fear and without repression is incompatible with Navalny’s policies.”

“The political direction of Navalny is populism and nationalism … Democratic Russia, respect for man, freedom, life without fear and without repression are incompatible with Navalny’s policy. These are fundamentally different directions, “Yavlinsky wrote.