During the opening day of the exhibition for the tenth anniversary of the manga Mobile Suit Gundam THUNDERBOLTthe author Yasuo Ohtagaki revealed that the series will continue for at least another 5 or 6 years.

“I should be able to continue for another 5 or 6 years” he has declared Ohtagaki“this series is far from over. The climax has already begun, and due to the plot I built earlier it is all becoming very enjoyable. I will work out the various things left pending for the finale, but it will still take at least 5 years“.

Last February, with the publication in Japan of volume 19, the author announced that the manga had entered the final phase.

Originally published in Japan in 2012 in the magazine Big Comic Superior from Shogakukanthe manga Mobile Suit Gundam THUNDERBOLT it then arrived in Italy thanks to the publisher Star Comics. This is how the story is introduced to us!

Due to an excessive demographic increase in the world population, humans have started to move into space. In the 79th year of this era, in an area invaded by debris and tormented by electric discharges, the battle rages between the Principality of Zeon and the Federation forces for control of the area … The protagonists of this story will be the Mobile Suits again Gundams piloted by the best pilots in the galaxy!

Source: Mainichi Shimbun Street Anime News Network