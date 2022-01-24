In a message addressed to the fans, the composer Yasunori Mitsuda he anticipated the announcement of a new project, which should take place sometime next month, February 2022. It will be a “first announcement” and this suggests that there will be others in the future. It is not clear if it is something related to a video game or just a music project.

In the past Mitsuda worked on the series of Chrono, as well as a Xenogears And Another Eden. He worked in the Square studios until 1998, then went freelance and founded his own music production studio. He has since worked on titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the DLC Episode Ignis from FINAL FANTASY XV, but also souls like Black Butler And Inazuma Eleven.

We look forward to learning more.

本当 に 多く の 方 から 誕生 日 メッセ ー ジ を いただき ありがとうござい ます. お 一 人 お 一 人 に 返信 が 出来 ず 申し訳 あり ませ ん月 、 一 発 目 の 発 表 を さ せ て も ら い ま す の で お 楽 し み に ！！ – 光 田康典 YasunoriMitsuda (@YasunoriMitsuda) January 21, 2022

Source: Yasunori Mitsuda Street Siliconera