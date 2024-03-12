The organizers of COMICON Naples 2024 announce that he will also be present among the guests of this edition Yasumi Matsuno. The developer, who in the past has worked on franchises such as OGRE TACTICS And FINAL FANTASYwill be present on the days of 26, 27 and 28 April.

For the occasion Matsuno-san will hold two panels focused on the world of game design, of which one in the company of composer Hitoshi Sakimoto with whom he has collaborated several times in the past. Visitors to the event will also be able to meet him personally thanks to a series of Meet&Greetsbut no further details have been released at this time.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: COMICON Italy Street Instagram