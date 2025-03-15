Yasuke’s real story, the first African samurai that was not as spectacular as it is said

The dry impact on wood broke the silence of the stay. The air, loaded with incense and sweat, seemed to have stopped along with the contained breathing of those present. In the center of the room, a imposing figure He remained erect and his silhouette was trimmed by the trembling light of the lamps. They had never seen someone like Yasuke. His skin, dark as night, contrasted with the clear silk of his clothes. At that precise moment, without anyone knowing it, the History of Japan was about to change.

Three years before, his arrival had been an event that paralyzed the city. Ode Nobunagathe Lord of War, did not give credit to what he saw. He ordered to be Clean the skin of your visitorconvinced that blackness must be paint. But the water revealed only the truth: the man as real as his skin, and his presence in the country of the samurai would mark a before and after.

Yasuke was not the first foreigner who stepped on Japanese soil, but the first to be seen as an equal for one of the most powerful men in the country. Valignanothe Italian Jesuit who took him to Japan, had used him as an escort on his trips. His imposing physicist, his ability with weapons and his dominance of several languages ​​made him a valuable partner.

Records say that their height exceeded 1.80 meterssomething exceptional at a time when Japanese men barely reached the meter and a half. But what really captured Nobunaga’s attention was more than his physique. Fascinated by its bearing and skills, the Daimyo He incorporated him into his personal entourage. For some, he became one more warrior, someone to admire. For others, it was little more than a rarity, a exotic entertainment In court.

More witness than the protagonist of the history of Japan

Despite its position near Nobunaga, It cannot be said that Yasuke was one of the great samurais of history. No military feats are known beyond their participation in the defense of Honnō-Ji, or brilliant strategies that have marked the course of battles. In addition, he did not have the formation of a traditional samurai, which from childhood learned the art of war and the code of BUSHIDO. His presence in history is more anecdotal that legendary: Yasuke was, in essence, a soldier at the service of a man.

What really made Yasuke go down in history were not his merits in combat, but the simple fact of having existed in a context where his presence was unusual for his skin color. He witnessed a key moment in Japanese history, but he was not a protagonist who changed the fate of a country. His name has interested so much because His story is singularNot because he could compare to that of the great warriors of his time.





Nobunaga, the same man who welcomed him in his entourage, was much more than a military leader: he revolutionized the war strategy in Japan, promoted the use of firearms and laid the foundations for the unification of the country. Honda Tadakatsuone of Tokugawa’s generals crossed innumerable battles without receiving a single wound, while Hattori Hanzō Not only was it a samurai, but a teacher of espionage and stealth who helped consolidate the Tokugawa shogunate. Compared to figures like these, Yasuke was more one Historical curiosity than an elite warrior.

However, when it was time to prove his worth, Yasuke did not fail. In the military campaigns of Nobunaga, he fought side by side with Japanese soldiers, without concessions or privileges. In 1582, when Akechi Mitsuhide He betrayed his lord and surrounded him in the temple of Honnō-Ji, Yasuke was there. He fought fiercely, defending Nobunaga until the end. When the defeat was imminent, the Daimyo He chose the only exit that the honor allowed: SEPPUKU To fulfill the precept of The path of samurai is death.

A destination wrapped in mystery

Some stories suggest that Nobunaga confided his head to Yasuke to prevent it from falling into enemy hands. Others say that the foreign warrior was captured after the battle and delivered to the Jesuits in Kyoto. The truth is that, after that day, Your trace is lost in history.





Yasuke’s myth grew over time, fed by legends and speculation. Was it a samurai in the strict sense of the word? Historians discuss this, since the samurai class used to be reserved for those born in Japan. But what is undeniable is that He was a respected warriora man who challenged the norms of his time and left, for the reasons that are, his name in history.

Today, his figure continues to inspire books, movies and video games. Its history, as enigmatic as fascinating, awakens the curiosity of those who discover it. Because beyond titles or ranges, a true warrior is defined by his determination, and in that, Yasuke was incomparable.