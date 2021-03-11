This week, Netflix announced through its social networks a new exclusive anime of its service. Is about Yasuke, A production of MAPPA, the studio behind the latest season of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Likewise, it is the company in charge of Jujutsu Kaisen. Behind this new proposal is LeSean Thomas, producer, director, animator and cartoonist. He is also responsible for another series, Cannon busters.

Yasuke is a new MAPPA anime

The latter also had its anime, and likewise, it was exclusive to Netflix. But back to the topic of Yasuke, your ad is not something new. In fact, the project was revealed a long time ago. Specifically, since 2018.

But since then it was not known which company supported Thomas in its realization. It is certainly fortunate that I have the support of MAPPA. We say it because of the quality of the anime that this company works on.

This series will premiere on April 29 on this video-on-demand service. But what is its theme? It presents us with a scenario of a Japan of the feudal era.

But magic is also present among samurai, and strangely enough, even mecha. As you will realize, the story has a more fanciful setting. The protagonist is the one who gives name to this animation, Yasuke. He is a ronin homeless man of African descent.

It’s a Netflix exclusive and will be out in April

He lives withdrawn from everyone, seeking to atone for his faults. But an enigmatic girl hunted by darkness and warlords force him out of retirement.

That is why you must wield your Katana again, and fight for justice. The fact is that this character is inspired by a real life person of the same name. It was about an African slave from the 16th century, who fought under the orders of Oda Nobunaga. He was the first foreign samurai.

And incidentally, the first to be of African descent. The missing actor Chadwick boseman, who embodied Black panther, had among his plans to make a movie of Yasuke. Sadly, he couldn’t.

So we will be left, at least for the moment, with the vision from LeSean Thomas of this royal warrior. For what was revealed by Netflix, this anime is a miniseries, as it will only have six episodes. There is no progress at the moment.

