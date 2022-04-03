A rumble terrified the home of Dayana Yastremska on the night of Wednesday, February 23. The impact had not yet ceased when she, the tennis player number 104 in the world ranking, went to look for her father. “Dad, what did it sound like?” She asked with the innocence of a woman who, due to her profession, spends very little time at home. “The war has begun,” said his father.

The next day, the media reported in Odessa, Ukraine’s third largest city, that flights were banned throughout the country. The invasion of the Russian military on the border with the Eurasian giant justified the measure. Yastremska, who had to travel that same afternoon with her family to France, to compete in the WTA 250 in Lyon, was in anguish.

“Tomorrow you are going with your mother and your sister”, resolved Oleksandr Yastremskiy, her father, before a vain “But I don’t want to go” from Dayana, 21 years old.

Early on February 25, the tennis player’s family traveled the 193.33 km that separate Odesa from the city of Izmaíl, on the border with Romania. During the last meters, by consensus decision, the escape plan changed: Dayana and Ivanka, her younger sister, 15, and also a tennis player, would leave without Maryna, her mother.

Faced with the fear of the oldest of the Yastremska for being away from the woman with whom he has spent the most time in his life, it was again the father who took the spokesperson: “You have to leave, you have to follow your dreams, you have to build your future and take care of each other.” And so it has been in the 37 days that have passed since then.

A mixture of energy and concentration

Dayana Yastremska’s path in tennis began when she was five years old. It was her grandfather who took her to the first court after seeing that the little girl could not sit still at home. And although tennis seduced her from the beginning, her hyperactivity led her to continue trying other sports.

Of the extensive list of experiments, boxing was the most decisive in his training as a tennis player, because, as he told the WTA media, in 2020, boxing allowed him to acquire “tools to concentrate.” Finally, white sport won the pulse for being “the best way to spend energy”.

During her youth career, Yastremska had the best moment in 2016, when she reached the Wimbledon Junior final, just 16 years old. Then, in professionalism, 2019 was presented as his time to shine. Especially because of the conditions in which she won her first victory that year, that of the WTA 250 in Thailand, her second on her circuit.

For January 28, the start date of the Asian tournament, the Ukrainian did not want to play. Her lack of will had to do with the fact that at the end of the Australian Open, in which she reached the third round, Maryna, her mother, suffered an accident. Inexplicably, while opening a bottle of champagne, her container broke in her hands. A piece of glass hit her left eye and that is why she had to go to the hospital as an emergency.

Given the forced absence of the person who has always accompanied her in competitions, Yastresmska had no intention of jumping onto the court. But her mother’s wish was that she go to the paradisiacal village of Hua Hin and take the trophy. She that’s why she did it.

I’m in the final, my mother is in the hospital, she can’t see out of one eye and she’s still trying to look at me…

After beating Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza, then No. 15 in the world, in the quarterfinals, the young Ukrainian beat Poland’s Magda Linette in the semifinals. For the final, the Australian Tomljanovic, seven years older than her, was the rival to beat.

After winning the first set 6-2 and losing by the same difference in the second, the game reached the third set. The issue is that, after just over 40 minutes, Dayana fell 2-5. But in the midst of the silence of the stands, the light came. “I’m in the final, my mother is in the hospital, she can’t see out of one eye and she’s still trying to look at me… I just have to hit the ball and bring the trophy to my mom”Yastremska thought. Minutes later, after forcing a vibrating tie-breaker which ended 6-3, the Ukrainian tennis player was lifting the cup, just as her mother wanted.

That golden 2019 closed with another title in the 250 in Strasbourg, a third round of the US Open and a fourth phase at Wimbledon. For that push, at the age of 20, on June 20, 2020, Yastremska reached her best position in the ranking: 21 in the world.

Then, with the worsening of the health emergency and the cancellation of tournaments in that first year of the pandemic, the Ukrainian directed her energy towards the production of two songs (Thousands of Me and Favorite Track), which promoted her as “the tennis rapper” .

In 2021, an adverse analytical result in a doping test put her out of competition from January to June. In July she returned, although her results did not accompany her.“This 2021 season has been an emotional roller coaster for me. But I never gave up and kept my head up, ”she summed up back then. This 2022, without a doubt, the strongest ups and downs of his career.

With eyes on the court and heart in Ukraine

Yastremska, at the WTA in Lyon, with the Ukrainian flag on her back. Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)

After escaping from the Ukraine, Dayana and her sister Ivanka arrived in Lyon with an invitation to play doubles together. Although they lost in their debut, the image of both, firm and with the flag of their country on their shoulders, stole all the applause. Then, with Dayana in the singles box, and Ivanka joining her from the stands, the start of a truly inspiring feat was hatched.

On the first of March, in the opening match, Dayana beat the Romanian Ana Bogdan in what, for obvious reasons, she called “the most difficult match of her life”.

Then, without much contact with her parents, who to this day still spend most of their time sheltered in an underground parking lot in Odessa, Yastremska kept going until she reached the final. In all games, the sequence was the same: win, greet the rival, shake hands with the judge and raise the Ukrainian flag on her back, as if it were the largest flagpole in the world.

“Since the invasion, every victory I achieve is for my country. Compared to what is happening in Ukraine, I know that it has no more meaning. Even so, I feel that I can handle everything”he proclaimed after winning the semifinal duel.

If the Ukrainians are watching me, I want to tell them that they are very strong and have an incredible spirit.

On the day of the final match, Dayana fell to the number 43 in the ranking, the Chinese Shuai Zhang, by partials 6-3, 2-6 and 4-6. However, the numbers that marked that day on March 6 were the eight days that had passed since Yastremska fled her country and reached the final of a WTA tournament, after more than two years without success.

“All this week I have not been fighting for myself but for my country. And if the Ukrainians are watching me, I want to tell them that they are very strong and that they have an incredible spirit”, she closed in her runner-up speech.

After that epic on French soil, the Yastremska sisters traveled with uniforms inspired by the Ukrainian flag to play the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, thanks to a new invitation from the WTA. To his regret, they walked out in the first round of doubles. Dayana, in singles, also came out in the initial phase. 15 days ago, the young tennis player reappeared at the Miami Open, but she had to withdraw in the first match due to stomach problems, perhaps due to somatization.

Starting this Monday, Dayana Yastremska will be part of the 29th edition of the Colsanistas Cup, the 250th WTA tournament, in Bogotá. During the 2017 version, she came in and got a first-round bye. For this opportunity, her intention, as she did in Thailand in 2019, is to take the title motivated by her mother, who accompanies her from a distance. But now, above all, for the Ukrainian people, who support her even though she has nothing to celebrate.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

@balagueraaa

SPORTS WEATHER