Melbourne (Reuters)

Diana Yastremska defeated Czech Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4, to reserve a place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open tennis tournament and become the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals since 1978. In temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius, Ukrainian Yastremska, who has a strong forehand, prevailed. Over her Czech opponent (19 years old), who was the youngest player remaining in the women's draw.

Yastremska, 23, follows in the footsteps of another qualifier, Christine Dore, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park 45 years ago. “I think it’s good to make history because I wasn’t born at that time,” Yastremska said after the match. “It’s the next generation.” “He is making history, and I am very happy.”

The two players exchanged breaks early in the first set, but Yastremska took the lead in the eighth game when Noskova hit a backhand into the net, and despite her struggles with her first serves, the Ukrainian player continued the pressure with a series of forehands throughout the match.

Noskova failed to convert a break point when she was 5-3 down, and Yastremska clinched the first set in 36 minutes with another perfect forehand.

The two players left the court after the first set to escape the heat, and Noskova had a long conversation with her coach upon her return. The performance remained close throughout the second set until the seventh game, when Yastremska sealed the third opportunity to break her opponent’s serve with a backhand.

The match ended in her favour, with the serve serving to her, when Noskova returned a backhand into the net, ending the Czech player's efforts to win her first singles title in the professional women's tournaments.

Yastremska became the first qualifier to reach this stage of a Grand Slam since Emma Raducanu won the US Open title in 2021. Yastremska said: “I don’t really feel like I’m playing well. I’m just trying to play as much as I can because I’m very tired. I’m trying to play well.” “I am doing my best and fighting to the last breath.”

Noskova, who achieved a big surprise in the third round by eliminating world number one Iga Chiantek, said, “The atmosphere was more difficult due to the high temperatures. I was not able to play with full concentration to impose my rhythm in the match from the beginning, so Yastremska was in the lead and dominated the match throughout.” the time”.

World number 93 Yastremska, who has already beaten two former Grand Slam champions during the Australian Open, will play in the next round with China's Cheng Qinwen, ranked 12, or Russian Anna Kalinskaya, ranked 75 in the world.