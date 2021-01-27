The Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska has filed an appeal with the CAS after the accusation brought by the ITF against the Ukrainian for doping and that has meant a provisional suspension in the circuit.

It should be remembered that Yastremska, 20 years old and number 29 in the world, has been suspended since last January 7 after the metabolite mesterolone was detected in a sample of November 24. A few hours later, Yastremska herself issued a statement in which she stated that she has never used prohibited substances and that the positive was due to a case of contamination.

The TAS will make a decision on February 3. The speed of the resolution lies in the proximity of the Australian Open, where Yastremska plans to compete (He is serving quarantine in Melbourne pending final decision), as long as CAS agrees with the ITF doping accusations after his request for precautionary suspension was rejected.