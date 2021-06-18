Iran today “scares me” because religion “heavily influences” every area of ​​life, “there are no civil liberties, students are not free to demonstrate and are thrown in jail or massacred in the street, but my dream is to see it shine again “. While voting in the Islamic Republic to elect the new president, in all likelihood Ebrahim Raisi, Yassmin Pucci looks with disenchantment and a pinch of anger at that country in which he has not been able to set foot since he was born.





Daughter of Farah Arvand, an actress by profession, Yassmin is the granddaughter of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and in an interview with Aki-Adnkronos International she indicates her hopes for a country she has in her heart and which she wishes to visit. “It’s an idea I’ve always had in my head, but my mother has so far advised me against it by telling me that it would be better to wait for the right moment”, he explains.

Yassmin does not speak Farsi, “by choice of my mother who was very angry about the revolution”, but she has many contacts in Iran, especially thanks to social media. “Many students tell me that they would like the Shah to return, which I realize will never happen. They want modernity”, says the ‘Oro e Piombo’ actress, who says she is “stunned” by the news that arrives every day. from Iran as that of the “girl stoned because without a chador. I find all of this inhuman. It is fanaticism that leads to these levels”.

Yassmin, who works on a TV series (a Spanish co-production) based on ‘Oro e Piombo’ and will participate in Lillo and Greg’s next film, admits that his family “made many mistakes, they didn’t realize some of them. mechanisms that suffocated the population, but my uncle, who was very much in love with Italy, simply wanted the good of the people “, continues the actress, according to whom the Islamic revolution” drowned the country “.

Yassmin believes that the Iranians immediately “repented” of Khomeini, who for his part “understood that in 1979 the Shah was hated and that this was the right time to return to Iran. Now I just hope for a more resilient government and that everyone can enjoy the beauties of Iran without being afraid “.

Yassmin still faces the legacy of the Pahlavi monarchy today. A ‘cumbersome’ family, in which mysteries and dramas intertwine as if it were a film script. Complex dynamics that the actress wants to tell in a book.

“The working title is ‘A real life’ and I would like to propose it to the most important publishing houses and then make a film out of it to be presented at Cannes”, says the actress who tells how the book, still in the drafting phase, speaks of “three generations in comparison “and in particular of her relationship with two women who have meant a lot to her,” my mother and my grandmother Ashraf Pahlavi, twin sister of the Shah nicknamed the ‘Black Panther’, a strong personality, who fought a lot for the vote at women and to bring down the obligation to wear the veil. A legacy, albeit distant in time, for which I feel the responsibility “.

Ashraf Pahlavi is “a character and I think it is right to tell his story and also that of my mother”, who for years worked at the embassy in Rome as head of the ceremonial, “grew up in the shadow of this ‘bulky’ woman who ‘he always considered his daughter even though there were no certainties. When he asked to take the DNA test, an infinite wall was raised “. Farah Arvand, her daughter points out, “has never given herself airs of any kind, despite having lived in a palace, traveled and studied in the best boarding schools”.

Another mystery is contained in the name, or rather in the surname, of the same actress who in her complete form is Pucci Amirsoleymani. Pucci is that of the man who adopted her and whom Yassmin considers his father in all respects. Amirsoleymani is the biological father. “They told me he was part of Savak, the secret services of the Shah before the revolution – he concludes – I never wanted to take the DNA test but on the official documents I also have his surname”.