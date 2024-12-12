“It’s something incredible, a miracle,” says Ina Friene, second officer of the Trotamar III sailboat of the German NGO that rescued the minor.
Everyone talks about a miracle in the Mediterranean. An 11 year old girl, Yasmineis the only survivor of the shipwreck of a boat with 45 immigrants on board, which left Sfax, in Tunisia, and sank in a storm off the …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Yasmines #odyssey #11yearold #girl #survives #days #Mediterranean #shipwreck #boat
Leave a Reply