«It is the first time that a girl arrives in Lampedusa after having been rescued alone at sea»
It is a story out of a movie that of Yasmine, an 11-year-old girl, the only survivor of the shipwreck in the Mediterranean, in which 44 immigrants died, including her brother, about 16 kilometers from Lampedusa. They had left Sfax, in Tunisia, on Sunday. The little…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Yasmine #11yearold #castaway #survived #Mediterranean #ends #Sicilian #juvenile #center
Leave a Reply