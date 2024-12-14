«It is the first time that a girl arrives in Lampedusa after having been rescued alone at sea»



12/13/2024



Updated 12/14/2024 at 04:49h.





It is a story out of a movie that of Yasmine, an 11-year-old girl, the only survivor of the shipwreck in the Mediterranean, in which 44 immigrants died, including her brother, about 16 kilometers from Lampedusa. They had left Sfax, in Tunisia, on Sunday. The little…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only