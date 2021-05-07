Days before the end of the month of Ramadan, and the presentation of the last episodes of the series “I Maloush Kabir”, starring Yasmine Abdel Aziz and her husband Ahmed Al-Awadi, the duo contracted an infection with the new Corona virus.

After they finished filming the last days in the series, Yasmine and Al-Awadhi showed symptoms of Corona, and they committed to home isolation until they recovered. The series finds great success among the audience, especially as it represents the first championship that brings Yasmine Abdel Aziz and her husband Al-Awadi together in the drama.

The duo suddenly announced their marriage last year, after news of a love story that brought them together.

After the Corona infection, the duo join a long list of stars who were infected with the emerging virus in recent months during the filming of the dramas, most notably the infection of Donia Samir Ghanem and her mother, Dalal Abdulaziz, with the virus, and their exit from the dramatic race in the last moments.