Always respond present. On February 22, Yasmina Kettal attended the trial of Farida C., this nurse brought to justice for throwing bits of bitumen on the police during the demonstration on June 16. The words spoken in front of the court echoed with her colleague. “What she said about the violence experienced in the hospital during the Covid was very strong,” she says, still returned. People have been deeply affected. It was inhuman. “

Figure of the Inter-Urgences Collective (CIU), the discreet 32-year-old white coat was forced to drop the mask to relay the anger of his peers. But no question of supporting the martyrology of caregivers. The nurse refuses the qualifiers of “hero”. “Otherwise, it’s like everything we do is normal!” With the Ségur de la santé, the question of salaries has been put on the table, but everyone knows that beds and recruitments are also needed. The structural problem of the hospital was immediately obvious during the pandemic. We gave everything and, in return, we took a spit. “

When it comes to defending your profession and public service, the sentences are sometimes sharp. Library curatorial assistant in a previous career, she did not feel a paramedical vocation. Only an aspiration to be at the service of the common good. When she arrived in 2016 in the emergency room of the Delafontaine hospital in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), her hometown, she felt out of place. ” I was very well received. But, because of the understaffing, the working conditions were already staggering. Emergencies are such a hassle that you have to be in solidarity. “Why are we accepting this?” Days without a break, without eating, without going to the bathroom… Patient care is also insufficient. “

“We are still going to remove beds”

Support for the struggles bubbling around, involved in civic life, the young woman of Algerian and Moroccan origin plunges into union commitment. Before taking the wave of the Inter-Urgences Collective, created in spring 2019. As the emergency strike swept across the country, the pace intensified: “It was 24 hours a day to discuss on the WhatsApp group. But this movement saved me. After three years of practice, I was close to burn-out, ”she says. The demonstration of November 14, 2019, where a white tide had covered Paris, remains the high point of his militant activity. “It was amazing to see so many people,” she remembers enthusiastically. Then the pandemic explodes. In Seine-Saint-Denis, the Covid is ravaging with an excess mortality of 134%: “I thought the hospital was going to collapse. We didn’t even have time to reassure patients. When it calmed down, I fell ill with exhaustion. “

After having hesitated to hang up the banners, this childminder’s daughter preferred to refocus her action on Delafontaine. Now a nurse in an addictology care, support and prevention center (Csapa), the elected SUD at the CHSCT brings the situation of abandonment closer to that of Guyana, where she lent a hand in intensive care last summer : “I looked after familiar faces, people with whom I grew up. I have seen how my department is under-staffed. With the construction of the Grand Paris Nord hospital (in Saint-Ouen), we will eliminate beds, focus on outpatient care, while that does not correspond to the needs of local populations. Huge social issues play out in care. “