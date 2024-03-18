«Saar fought for ten hours, he died on the stairs of the house of the family of the kibbutz security commander he helped save. For the future I have no answers. I don't know if or when I will return here, to my home. I believe that we are not safe anywhere in Israel, but this country remains the safest place in the world for a Jew and I will never leave here.”

This is Yasmin Margolis, survivor of the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas militiamen in Kibbutz Kissufim, one of the closest to the Gaza Strip. She and her two daughters aged 8 and 10, Mia and Tavor, made it, they were rescued after remaining barricaded for hours and hours inside the safe room in the house. Her husband, however, did not: he left home to fight the terrorists who infiltrated the small agricultural community that morning and never returned. Of the approximately 250 inhabitants, 15 were killed and four were taken to the Strip. Of these, only one is still in the hands of Hamas, Shlomo Mansour, the oldest hostage, who turned 86 yesterday. Yasmin, thirty-five years old, with long black hair, is wearing a t-shirt that she created, with the image of Saar's face and the grave with his boxing gloves drawn on it, along with the writing that he had tattooed, “I don't have a Another country”. When she talks about her husband, she often touches his wedding ring that he wears around her neck: “So I feel him close,” she explains, with a half-hearted smile. The young woman accompanies a group of journalists on her personal 'via crucis', the path that her husband took inside the kibbutz invaded by Hamas militiamen on the morning of 7 October, from when they greeted each other with a kiss on the door of their house in when he was killed. As she speaks, in the background we can hear the sound of Israeli bombing of Gaza, which is just over a kilometer away. Tonight the Israeli armed forces launched an operation against the al-Shifa hospital in the north of the Strip, claiming that senior Hamas leaders have gathered in the medical complex and are using it as a base. The fighting continues and the shelling against the Palestinian enclave can be clearly heard in the area.

«The day I moved to Kissufim, Hamas 'welcomed' me by firing a volley of rockets. At the time we didn't each have our own shelter, but only community ones. We had a few seconds to run inside, it was scary but you get used to it, the benefit of living here was greater”, recalls Yasmin. «On the morning of October 7th I woke up early, around 5, I did a washing machine and suddenly the alarm rang. The bombs were continuous, falling at a more intense pace than usual. We ran into the safe room of the house, with Saar cracking jokes and the girls laughing. But after a few we heard the noise of the motorbikes.” “We lived in the western part of the kibbutz towards Gaza. My husband went out and saw a group of men on motorbikes. He came back, armed himself, took the security phone, gave me a gun and told me to lock ourselves in the safe room and not answer to anyone. I accompanied him to the door, kissed him and at 7.30 he left. We spoke by phone several times in the following hours, he was fighting but he didn't tell me what was happening outside… the dead, the hostages. The house was attacked, someone tried to enter, we heard shooting around, a few hours later the electricity went out and we were locked inside, in silence and in the dark.” “At nine in the evening it was Security arrived and told us to leave – Yasmin's story continues – There were many soldiers, I understood that it was not normal. Saar was nowhere to be seen but I thought she was fighting. The sound of gunshots could still be heard, there were bodies on the ground. The girls went out wearing their pajamas, carrying a few other things, to a bus not far away which she transferred us to a hotel on the Dead Sea where we still are.”

Yasmin's “way of the cross” in the kibbutz starts from the area where the housing of the youth of the community was located, next to the military base. This is the first place where Saar and the soldiers clashed with the Hamas men, trying to push them back. There are bullet holes all around and the houses are marked with an The second 'station' is the house of the mother-in-law, who wasn't there that day, she was away for the holidays. The two-storey house is completely devastated: the floor of the living room-kitchen is covered by glass from bullet-riddled windows, furniture and appliances are destroyed, the bed is covered by the feathers of gutted pillows, with bullet holes on the walls and doors torn down, while the second floor is so damaged that it is unusable due to the risk of collapse.

«The terrorists occupied it because, being higher than the others, it provided a good point from which to shoot. In the apartment next door they killed the father, while the three children were saved – explains Yasmin. The last stop is the house of the local security chief, the last place where Saar fought before being killed. There were many terrorists inside. He was the first to try to enter, followed by other soldiers. He fell on the third step, a soldier was hit behind him, the others survived and managed to recover the bodies and take them to safety.” The future of Yasmin and her two daughters is nebulous: like the other inhabitants of the kibbutzim in the ring around Gaza, displaced after the attack, the present consists of a temporary residence on the Dead Sea, followed by a temporary home in a neighborhood hastily put together to house them for the next two years. Further with the imagination, the young woman cannot and she cannot go. “At the moment I could even live on the Moon, the important thing is that my daughters are well.” “I think it will happen again (an attack; ed.), it's not something I think about now, I've always had this thought, we are so close to Gaza. And anyway I think we are not safe anywhere in Israel. I was with my parents in Ashkelon at the weekend, due to an attack there were many police cars on the street and my eldest daughter had a panic attack, she wanted to go back to the Dead Sea. But this country remains the safest place in the world for a Jew and I will never leave here.” As for the Palestinians, “I want them to live in peace, I too want to live in peace. But together it is not possible, only separated”.