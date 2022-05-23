Germany’s top trade unionist is in favor of employees being able to work from home if they want to. They should not be “forced back into operation” after the end of the Corona measures.

The previous SPD politician Yasmin Fahimi has been DGB chairwoman since the beginning of May. Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa

DThe new head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, has called for a permanent legal right to work from home. “It is difficult to say at the moment whether we will need home office again in the fall. But establishing a home office entitlement – regardless of the pandemic – would make sense,” Fahimi told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Fahimi emphasized that many companies had very good experiences working from home during the pandemic. In the future, home office should take place in mutual agreement. For some employees, too much home office is a burden, others would like to work more from home. “They should not be forced back into the business,” she demanded. “There has to be a good balance.”

Worry about further corona lockdown

The union leader expressed concern about the progress of the pandemic. “We’re worried about fall, no question about it,” she said. “I find it short-sighted that the federal government is now allowing the Corona Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance to expire so easily. I don’t know how we should deal with another lockdown. ”She called on the employees to continue to follow the hygiene measures and to get vaccinated.