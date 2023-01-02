Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A great afternoon, filled with great joy, enjoyed the nice Yaslin Yamileth Bojorquez Angulo the day he celebrated his 9 years of life with his family. The fun celebration consisted of sharing fun games with his cousins. Those in charge of organizing his celebration were his parents, Eduardo Bojórquez Sotomayor and Luz Aurora Angulo Espinoza.

It was with a beautiful smile that the birthday girl received her relatives, who came to congratulate her and fill her with good wishes. The menu that she prepared for the celebration included delicious roast meat, prior to the delicious snacks that she offered upon the arrival of the guests.

Happy was how Yaslin got ready to open her birthday gifts, among which were clothes, cash and fun board games. The excitement of the party was when she bit into her cake and her cousins ​​pushed her away.