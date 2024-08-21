Bloomberg: Ilya Yashin Refused Political Asylum in Germany

Political figure Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice) refused political asylum in Germany. In his opinion, accepting asylum would mean that he could no longer visit Russia, writes Bloomberg.

“Ilya Yashin, who was released in a prisoner exchange, said he had refused an offer of political asylum in Germany. According to Yashin, accepting asylum would have meant that he would never be able to go to Russia,” the article states.

At the same time, a representative of the German Interior Ministry declined to comment on the situation. Yashin himself has applied for a residence permit and plans to persuade European officials to expand sanctions against Russians.

In early August, Yashin announced his desire to return to Russia after arriving in Germany. He noted that he dreams of being back in his homeland, but fears being detained.

Earlier, Ilya Yashin became part of a major exchange concluded between Russia and Western countries. Russia besides Yashin and politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice) handed over journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsa Kurmasheva to the West (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia)former Marine Paul Whelan, former coordinator of the Navalny Headquarters branch (recognized as an extremist organization, liquidated and banned in Russia) in Ufa Liliya Chanysheva (included in the list of terrorists and extremists) and others.